RADCOM to Report First Quarter 2026 Results on Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Conference Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Israel Time)

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, before the opening of the U.S. financial markets. RADCOM will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results on the same day, Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Israel Time). Following RADCOM management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Conference call details:

Date / Time: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Israel Time

USA Toll-Free: 1-866-652-8972

USA Toll-Free (alternate): 1-800-994-4498

Local Access: 03-9180609

Webcast (live and replay): https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/radcom

An archived replay of the call will be available on the RADCOM website following the live event.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Rob Fink or Joey Delahoussaye

FNK IR

[email protected]

646-809-4048 / 312-809-1087

Company Contact:

Hod Cohen

CFO

+972-3-645-5055

[email protected]

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability, from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete, real-time view of mobile and fixed networks, RADCOM empowers telecom operators to ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.