RADCOM to Report Third Quarter 2025 Earnings on Wednesday, November 12, 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2025, on Wednesday, 12, November, 2025 before the opening of trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

RADCOM CEO Benny Eppstein and CFO Hadar Rahav will host a conference call and live webinar on the same day at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (3:00 PM Israel Standard Time) to review the financial results and answer questions from participants. Attendees can join the event via phone or through the Zoom webinar platform.

By phone: Dial in at least 5 minutes before the call begins. A replay will be available later the same day at https://radcom.com/financial-information/. From the US (toll-free): +1-866-652-8972 or +1-800-994-4498 From other locations: +972-3-918-0609

Dial in at least 5 minutes before the call begins. A replay will be available later the same day at https://radcom.com/financial-information/. By webinar: Join the audio webinar at https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/radcom. Please log in at least 10 minutes before the start time to complete registration and install any required software. A replay will be available at the same link for 90 days after the event.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:



Investor Relations:

Rob Fink or Joey Delahoussaye

FNK IR

[email protected]

646-809-4048/312-809-1087



Company Contact: Hadar Rahav

CFO

+972-77-7745062

[email protected]

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.