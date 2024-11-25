Seven Top Pharma Companies Adopt PhaseV's Machine Learning Technology for Drug Development

Within Two Years of Hitting the Market, PhaseV Solutions are Being Used to Guide Adaptive Trials, Precision Medicine, and Indication Selection Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseV, a pioneer in software and machine learning (ML) for advanced clinical trial optimization, announced today that seven global pharmaceutical companies are now leveraging the company's ML platforms for drug development. Additionally, PhaseV is in advanced project discussions with five additional top pharma companies. This milestone, two years after the company's founding, highlights the growing acceptance of AI and ML within the pharma industry and marks a significant shift toward data-driven and more efficient drug development.

The pharma giants are using PhaseV's two platforms – the AdaptV Platform to optimize adaptive trial design and execution, and the Causal Platform which utilizes causal ML to uncover hidden signals in clinical data for more precise drug development. PhaseV's technology is also being used by leading pharma companies to guide indication selection and expansion across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, CNS, respiratory disorders, and more.

"We are proud to see some of the world's leading pharma companies embracing our technology to de-risk their clinical development, accelerate the time to market of potentially life-saving drugs, and make sure they reach the right patients," said Raviv Pryluk, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of PhaseV. "This momentum is a part of the growing trust we see in AI, when applied carefully, to drive smarter, faster, and more effective drug development. AI is more than just a trend; it's the future of drug development and the way to overcome the greatest challenges in the industry. We're excited to play a role in this evolution."

PhaseV has developed a suite of ML platform solutions to address the unique needs of clinical trial sponsors. The company's AdaptV Platform utilizes proprietary algorithms to enable sponsors to optimize the design of adaptive trials, helping them design more efficient and successful trials, adjust in real-time to emerging data, and better align with regulatory expectations. The Causal Platform uses causal machine learning to detect subtle, hidden patterns within clinical and real-world data, enabling more accurate decision-making and better identification of promising endpoints or subpopulations for treatments in development.

PhaseV also offers additional tools that leverage AI to support informed decisions throughout the clinical development process, from medical coding to site selection, indication expansion, and more.

"The shift toward AI-driven solutions in drug development is evident and exciting, as biotech and pharma companies seek better efficiency and more predictable results from their clinical trials," said Dr. David Perry, Chief Medical Officer at Orasee Bioscience and Principal at Lilium Bioscience, who previously held leading R&D positions at Novo Nordisk, Roche and Baxter. "As AI continues to demonstrate its value to all stakeholders, it will become an integral part of the drug development ecosystem in multiple roles, helping developers unlock new possibilities and bring new therapies to patients faster and with greater medical precision. PhaseV impressively has accomplished a lot in a short time, and with its advanced technology platform is uniquely positioned to assist drug developers and clinical trial sponsors throughout the process to accomplish these goals."

About PhaseV

Leveraging the power of advanced causal inference and pushing the boundaries of ML, PhaseV detects hidden signals in clinical data and extracts actionable insights for planning the optimal next steps. The company's technology enables optimal design and closed-loop execution of adaptive clinical trials, increasing efficiency and success rates. PhaseV is advancing paradigm shifts in the clinical trial world in order to bring new treatments to more patients in a more precise and efficient way. Learn more at www.phaseVtrials.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

