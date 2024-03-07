TAT Technologies Reports Full Year 2023 Results

NETANYA, Israel, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its audited results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Key Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 , were $113.8 million compared to $84.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , an increase of 35%.

, were compared to for the twelve months ended , an increase of 35%. Gross profit for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 , were $22.5 million (19.7% of revenues) compared to $15.9 million (18.8% of revenues) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , an increase of 41%.

, were (19.7% of revenues) compared to (18.8% of revenues) for the twelve months ended , an increase of 41%. Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 , was $11.2 million compared to $4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , an increase of 176%.

, was compared to for the twelve months ended , an increase of 176%. GAAP net profit from continued operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 , was $4.7 million ( $0.51 per share on a fully diluted basis) compared to GAAP net loss from continued operations of $1.6 million (net profit of $0.1 million without a onetime impact of our restructuring plan) ( $0.175 loss per share on a fully diluted basis) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 .

, was ( per share on a fully diluted basis) compared to GAAP net loss from continued operations of (net profit of without a onetime impact of our restructuring plan) ( loss per share on a fully diluted basis) for the twelve months ended . Net debt as of December 31, 2023 , was $10.3 million compared to net debt of $19.4 million as of December 31, 2022 .

, was compared to net debt of as of . In December 2023 the Company raised $10.1 million (net from all related expenses) in a private placement sale to Israelis institutional investors.

Mr. Igal Zamir, CEO and President of TAT Technologies stated "We are very pleased to present the results of 2023. Since Q4 of 2022 we are in constant growth mode. This as a result of the increasing demand to our products and services as well as our new line of services and operation ramp up. The demand continues to grow while our industry is ramping up from the COVID crisis. During 2023 we managed to improve our margins leading to a record year in all relevant aspects of revenue, gross margin and EBITDA. We saw our backlog increase to a record number of over $400 million. We are pleased to see that the strategic shift the Company made over the last 3 years is starting to bear fruit, enabling the Company to compete and win large strategic deals and enjoy improved margin. We ended 2023 with positive operational cash flow despite the revenue increase and the need for working capital to support the growth. The industry supply chain challenges force us to hold much more inventory than what we used to pre COVID".

Mr Zamir continue: "We remain optimistic for 2024 as we see our increase in backlog and its coverage for the year, new contracts that we believe will yield additional revenue, and the large potential from the new APU MRO capabilities. Various operational initiatives keep us optimistic that our margins will continue to improve."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents a Non-GAAP presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before the Company's share in results and sale of equity investment of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, depreciation and amortization, inventory impairment from exit and dismissal activity and customers relationship write off. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternatives to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor they are meant to be predictive of potential future results. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of GAAP Adjusted EBITDA below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S dollars in thousands, except share data







December 31,





2023

2022











ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents



$ 15,979

$ 7,722 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $345 and $527 thousand

as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively



20,009

15,622 Restricted deposit



661

- Other current assets and prepaid expenses



6,397

6,047 Inventory



51,280

45,759











Total current assets



94,326

75,150











NON-CURRENT ASSETS:









Restricted deposit



302

304 Investment in affiliates



2,168

1,665 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement



664

780 Deferred income taxes



994

1,229 Property, plant and equipment, net



42,554

43,423 Operating lease right of use assets



2,746

2,477 Intangible assets, net



1,823

1,623 Total non-current assets



51,251

51,501











Total assets



$ 145,577

$ 126,651















TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S dollars in thousands, except share data

















December 31,







2023

2022















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Current maturities of long-term loans



$ 2,200

$ 1,876

Credit line from bank



12,138

6,101

Accounts payable



9,988

10,233

Accrued expenses and other



13,952

9,876

Operating lease liabilities



1,033

904





























Total current liabilities



39,311

28,990















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Long-term loans



12,886

19,408

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement



1,000

1,148

Operating lease liabilities



1,697

1,535















Total non-current liabilities



15,583

22,091





























COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 15)























Total liabilities



54,894

51,081















EQUITY:











Ordinary shares of NIS 0.9 par value: Authorized: 13,000,000 shares at December 31, 2023 and at

December 31, 2022; Issued: 10,377,085 and 9,186,019 shares at

December 31, 2023 and at December 31, 2022 respectively;

Outstanding: 10,102,612 and 8,911,546 shares at December 31, 2023

and at December 31, 2022 respectively



3,140

2,842

Additional paid-in capital



76,335

66,245

Treasury shares, at cost, 274,473 shares at December 31, 2023 and 2022



(2,088)

(2,088)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



27

(26)

Retained earnings



13,269

8,597

Total shareholders' equity



90,683

75,570





























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



145,577

$ 126,651



TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S dollars in thousands



Year ended December 31,





2023 2022 2021











Revenue:









Products



$ 35,241

$ 25,460

$ 25,870

Services



78,553

59,096

52,103







113,794

84,556

77,973



















Cost of revenue, net:















Products



30,517

21,631

23,761

Services



60,809

46,997

42,942







91,326

68,628

66,703



















Gross profit



22,468

15,928

11,270



















Operating expenses:















Research and development, net



715

479

517

Selling and marketing, net



5,523

5,629

5,147

General and administrative, net



10,588

9,970

8,354

Other (income) expenses



(433)

(90)

(468)

Restructuring expenses, net



-

1,715

1,755

























16,393

17,703

15,305



















Operating income (loss)



6,075

(1,775)

(4,035)



















Interest expenses,net



(1,683)

(902)

(250)

Other financial income (expenses), net



353

1,029

(290)



















Income profit (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefit)



4,745

(1,648)

(4,575)



















Taxes on income (tax benefit)



576

98

(662)



















Loss before share of equity investment



4,169

(1,746)

(3,913)



















Share in profit (losses) of equity investment of affiliated companies



503

184

(76)



















Net income (loss) from continued operation



$ 4,672

$ (1,562)

$ (3,989)















































TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) U.S dollars in thousands







Year ended December 31,





2023

2022 2021 Net income (loss) from discontinued operation



-

- $ 427 Net income (loss)



$ 4,672

$ (1,562) $ (3,562)













Net income (loss) per share from continued operation —basic



$ 0.52

$ (0.175) $ (0.45) Net income (loss) per share from continued operation —diluted



$ 0.51

$ (0.175) $ (0.45) Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operation - basic and diluted



-

- $ 0.05 Net income (loss) per share — basic



$ 0.52

$ (0.175) $ (0.4) Net income (loss) per share — diluted



$ 0.51

$ (0.175) $ (0.4)













Weighted average number of shares outstanding:



8,961,689

8,911,546 8,874,696 Basic Diluted



9,084,022

8,911,546 8,874,696

















































Year ended December 31,





2023

2022 2021

Net loss)



$ 4,672

$ (1,562) $ (3,562)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net













Net unrealized gains (losses) from derivatives



53

(89) (76)

Reclassification adjustments for loss (gains) from derivatives included in net income



-

30 (19)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)



53

$ (59) $ (95)

Total comprehensive income (loss)



$ 4,725

$ (1,621) $ (3,657)



TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY U.S dollars in thousands, except share data





































Ordinary shares



























Number of shares issued

Amount

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated

other comprehensive income (loss)

Treasury shares

Retained earnings

Total equity





































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,711

$ 128

$ (2,088)

13,721

$ 80,281

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020:





























Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(95)

-

(3,562)

(3,657)

Share based compensation

-

-

160

-

-

-

160

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2021

9,149,169

$ 2,809

$ 65,871

$ 33

$ (2,088)

10,159

$ 76,784

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021:





























Comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(59)

-

(1,562)

(1,621)

Exercise of Options

36,850

33

156

-

-

-

189

Share based compensation

-

-

218

-

-

-

218

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022

9,186,019

$ 2,842

$ 66,245

$ (26)

$ (2,088)

$ 8,597

$ 75,570

CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022:





























Comprehensive income













53





4,672

4,725

Exercise of Options

32,466

8

157













165

Issuance of common shares net of issuance costs of $141 thousands

1,158,600

290

9,774













10,064

Share based compensation









159













159

BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2023

10,377,085

$ 3,140

$ 76,335

$ 27

$ (2,088)

13,269

90,683



















































TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands







Year ended December 31,



2023

2022

2021













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income (loss) from continued operations

$ 4,672

$ (1,562)

$ (3,989)













Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

4,710

3,706

4,881 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives

(9)

8

(19) Change in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

116

377

76 Change in operating right of use asset and operating leasing liability

22

(82)

(73) Lease modification

-

-

(1,315) Non cash financial expenses

(172)

(902)

8 Increase (decrease) in restructuring plan provision

(126)

(467)

657 change in allowance for credit losses

(182)

138

248 Share in results of affiliated companies

(503)

(184)

76 Share based compensation

159

218

160 Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

(148)

(356)

94 Impairment of fixed assets

-

-

1,820 Capital gain from sale of property, plant and equipment

(530)

(90)

(468) Deferred income taxes, net

235

23

(686) Government loan forgiveness

-

-

(1,442) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











increase in trade accounts receivable

(4,205)

(2,659)

(2,934) increase in other current assets and prepaid expenses

(341)

(1,836)

(1,035) increase in inventory

(5,400)

(5,069)

(681) Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

(245)

1,143

2,571 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other

4,202

2,727

(218)













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continued operation

$ 2,255

$ (4,867)

$ (2,269)













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

2,002

93

1,163 Purchase of property and equipment

(5,102)

(16,213)

(16,247) Purchase of intangible assets

(479)

-

(555) Net cash used in investing activities from continued operations

$ (3,579)

$ (16,120)

$ (15,639)

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands









Year ended December 31,





2023

2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Repayments of long-term loans

(1,701)

(1,071)

- Short-term credit received from banks

1,000

-

3,000

Proceeds from long-term loans received

712

16,680

3,042

Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net

10,064

-

-

Exercise of options

165

189

- Net cash provided by financing activities from continued operations

$10,240

$ 15,798

$ 6,042

















CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES:













Net cash provided by operating activities

-

-

777

Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued activities

-

-

$ 777

















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS

8,916

(5,189)

(11,089)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF YEAR

8,026

13,215

24,304

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR

16,942

8,026

13,215

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION ON INVESTING ACTIVITIES NOT INVOLVING CASH FLOW:











Purchase of property, plant and equipment on credit

$ -

$ 196

$ 199 Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities

$ 1,345

$ 318

$ 399 Reclassification of inventory to property, plant and equipment

$ 68

$ 284

$ 829 Capital contribution to equity method investee

$ -

$ 787

$ - Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Interest paid

$ (1,438)

$ (796)

$ (251) Income taxes received (paid), net

- $

$ -

$ (3)





















































TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)



December 31,

December 31, 2023

2022







Net income (loss) $ 4,672

$ (1,562) Adjustments:





Share in results of equity investment of affiliated companies (503)

(184) Taxes on income (tax benefit) 576

98 Financial expenses/ (income), net 1,330

(127) Depreciation and amortization 4,902

3,878 Share base compensation 159

218 Restructuring expenses -

1,715







Adjusted EBITDA 11,136

4,036

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site: www.tat-technologies.com

Contact:

Mr. Ehud Ben-Yair

Chief Financial Officer

(Principal Accounting Officer)

Tel: 972-8-862-8503

[email protected]

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd.