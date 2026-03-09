Parks Associates and TechSee Research: Wi-Fi Quality Gaps Drive 50-point NPS Swing and Put 43% of At-risk Broadband Households on the Brink of Churn

PLANO, Texas, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research released by Parks Associates and TechSee at Enterprise Connect shows that as broadband competition expands across fiber, 5G fixed wireless, and next-generation satellite services, providers are increasingly winning or losing customers based on the quality of the in-home Wi-Fi experience.

Parks Associates research: Bundled Services and Broadband

The firm's latest white paper, "Seeing the Unseen: Delivering Connectivity with Confidence," developed from a survey of 8,000 US internet households, quantifies the direct financial and brand impact of poor in-home connectivity and outlines how self-support apps enhanced with visual AI can reverse churn risk and strengthen loyalty.

"The home has become the new competitive battleground for service providers and smart home brands," said Eitan Cohen, CEO of TechSee. "Most connectivity issues originate in the physical environment, yet traditional service channels depend on verbal descriptions and remote signal telemetry. Visual AI plays a critical role in closing that visibility gap. Providers that can clearly understand and resolve what is happening inside the home will be better positioned to protect loyalty, reduce churn risk, and improve operational performance."

TechSee will demonstrate its approach to whole-home connectivity assurance during Enterprise Connect (Booth 1015), highlighting how visual AI can resolve coverage issues across service channels.

Research highlights:

Over 80% of US households subscribe to fixed home internet, and more than 25% report gigabit speeds, yet performance perception drives satisfaction nearly as much as download speed.

40% of smart device owners report wireless connectivity loss as a common technical issue, and 41% of those encountering device problems require professional support, increasing operational costs for providers.

Despite growing digital engagement, only ~7% of US internet households use their ISP app for customer support, highlighting a major opportunity to expand digital self-service capabilities.

Wi-Fi dead spots reduce Net Promoter Score (NPS) by 17 points on average, a 27-point decline from industry norms.

With mobile network operators now accounting for an estimated 11% of residential internet households via fixed wireless, and low-Earth orbit satellite providers expanding nationally, service differentiation is shifting from throughput to experience. Parks Associates finds that customer premise equipment (CPE), Wi-Fi 6/6E and Wi-Fi 7 upgrades, mesh systems, and intelligent router telemetry are emerging as critical competitive levers. However, traditional telemetry alone cannot fully diagnose home environment challenges such as router placement, interference, or structural barriers.

"Self-support apps powered by visual AI offer a scalable solution and enable customers to diagnose issues instantly, receive guided remediation, and avoid unnecessary truck rolls," said Jennifer Kent, SVP & Principal Analyst, Parks Associates. "As broadband penetration reaches maturity and competitive entry accelerates, ISPs face a defining moment: control the in-home experience or risk losing it to competitors that can deliver clearer visibility and faster resolution."

The research is available for download. Parks Associates will host its 30th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference May 5-7 in Santa Clara. For more or to schedule an interview with an analyst, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates helps companies identify new opportunities, refine strategy, and accelerate growth in connected technology markets through data-driven insights and industry expertise. With more than 40 years of experience, the firm delivers proprietary consumer and industry research, market forecasts, and strategic analysis that guide business decisions across personal, connected home, small business, and commercial technology ecosystems. Parks Associates supports clients in navigating evolving markets including AI, security, smart home, broadband, entertainment, energy, multifamily, smart buildings, and connected health.

The firm also fosters industry growth and collaboration by convening thousands of leaders each year through its flagship executive conferences, including CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video.

Learn more at https://www.parksassociates.com.

About TechSee

TechSee is the leading Visual AI platform harnessing vision to transform customer service. By enabling businesses to see the problem and solve it effectively, TechSee eliminates friction, reduces costs and enhances customer satisfaction. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders in telecom, home security and smart home, our platform delivers seamless, intelligent service experiences at scale. Because when you harness vision, you see the solution. For more information visit: TechSee.com.

