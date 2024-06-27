Windward Unveils MAI Expert™, a First of its Kind Maritime AI Virtual Agent Powered by Generative AI to Optimize Global Trade and Risk Management

The launch of MAI Expert™ is a natural evolution of Windward's AI-centric platform, using unique data, maritime expertise, and Generative AI to provide users higher productivity and a deeper level of domain expertise.

LONDON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward (LSE: WNWD), the leading Maritime AI™ company, announced today the launch of a Generative AI-powered Maritime AI Expert aptly called MAI Expert™. The virtual agent is a maritime subject matter expert that understands the business and its customers. It is powered by Generative AI and trained on Windward's proprietary insights and maritime risk expertise, delivering rapid and demonstrable return on investment through increased productivity.

MAI Expert™️- Windward Gen AI Agent

The maritime and logistics industries face significant challenges, including a shortage of human expertise and decreased productivity due to complex risk management requirements. Repetitive tasks are also a large contributor to decreased productivity often bogging down workers with monotonous tasks that could be streamlined or automated.

To address these challenges, Windward's MAI Expert™ leverages the broad selection of high-performing foundation models (FMs) available in Amazon Bedrock, and equips those FMs with proprietary maritime logistics data to deliver more relevant and accurate responses. This enhances efficiency, reduces vessel screening and investigation times, and offers automation capabilities. This virtual expert is trained with deep knowledge in general maritime operations, sanctions regulations, and Windward's unique data repository, enabling it to perform comprehensive vessel risk assessments rapidly.

"Generative AI is not just a technology for Windward; it's a key step in our journey in revolutionizing global trade with AI and with our differentiator — our own data," said Ami Daniel, Co-founder & CEO of Windward. "By integrating Generative AI into our platform, we are not only leveraging our industry-leading AI models but also enhancing our technological foundations to provide unmatched productivity and seamless automation for our customers. The introduction of MAI Expert™ within vessel profiles is just the first step in our extensive Generative AI roadmap, and we are looking forward to implementing more tools to provide value for our customers."

The initial implementation of MAI Expert™ is in the Windward vessel profile, where MAI Expert™ analyzes various risk parameters, including global regulatory risk indicators, P&I insurance, and specific customer-defined settings (Organization Defined Risk), to generate detailed vessel profile risk assessments. The agent also scans and analyzes news outlets for any adverse media regarding that vessel. MAI Expert™ generates risk assessments that highlight potential red flags and provide actionable recommendations. The agent also has the ability to draft external communications for further inquiries, standardizing and streamlining the entire risk management process and cutting down screening and investigation times by approximately 20 minutes per screening. Overall, MAI Expert™ provides a tangible ROI per user which starts from 5x for small organizations and up to 88x for large ones which have a significant screening volume.

