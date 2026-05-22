Zoomd Technologies to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Conference call will be held on May 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET

TORONTO, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the first quarter on May 28, 2026. The Company has scheduled a conference call on the same day, at 9 a.m. ET, to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 9:00am ET

Toll Free: 1-844-836-8745 (U.S. and Canada toll-free) International: 1-412-317- 6797

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/azAdrgLY68l

Replay: Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada toll-free) International: 1-412-317-0088

Replay access code: 2496035

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/azAdrgLY68l

ABOUT ZOOMD

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Company Media Contacts:

Amit Bohensky

Chairman

Zoomd

[email protected]

Website: www.zoomd.com

972-722-200-555

Investor relations:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

[email protected]

646-829-9701

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645176/5645662/Zoomd_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zoomd Technologies Ltd.