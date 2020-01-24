"Reverend Moon: A 100-Year Legacy of Peace"

Born in what is now North Korea, and having experienced war firsthand, Reverend Moon and his wife built a legacy of peace and reconciliation centering on a family movement. They founded hundreds of organizations, institutions, and projects for world peace; more than any other notable public figure. Through the Marriage Blessing Ceremony, Rev. and Dr. Moon were the trendsetters of intercultural and international marriage, bringing couples together across national and racial borders. Called to a public life of ministry at just 15 years old, he was truly remarkable for establishing a global movement that stands for unification and world peace, all within his own lifetime.

"Our ultimate responsibility is to build world peace, but global peace begins in the family. Harmony, peace and happiness within the family begin with a relationship to the Creator, as our Heavenly Parent. Thus, the solution to world peace is to rebind the relationship between the Creator and each family," said Rev. Moon.

Rev. Moon was a man who embraced his enemies, most notably Kim Il Sung, who imprisoned him in a concentration camp for nearly three years. For 40 years, he combatted the spread of communism, predicting the fall of the Soviet Union publicly before anyone else. World leaders have sent congratulatory remarks over many decades to Rev. Moon and his contributions to making a more peaceful global society, including Mickhail Gorbachev, Yasuhiro Nakasone, Carlos Menem, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagon, George H.W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

Since her husband's passing in 2012, Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, affectionately known as the Mother of Peace, has carried on her husband's legacy and established a coalition of parliamentarians and religious leaders to create models for good governance and strengthening interfaith dialogue. In only a few years, she has completed two world speaking tours and grown the Peace Starts with Me rallies into the most celebrated peace event in America.

Family Fed USA

Sungmi Orr

212-997-0057

press@familyfed.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1081537/Family_Federation_for_World_Peace_Celebrates_Founder_Birthday.jpg

Related Links

http://familyfed.org



SOURCE Family Federation for World Peace and Unification