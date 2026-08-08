12 Value-Added Courses at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, AI, Business Analytics & More to Boost Student Skills

Artificial Intelligence, Business Analytics, Design Thinking and IoT to enhance employment opportunities for students

LUCKNOW, India, Aug. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh has integrated 12 value-added courses into its academic curriculum. These credit-based courses aim to equip students with additional skills alongside their degree, addressing demands in both the current job market and higher education. Artificial Intelligence, Business Analytics, Design Thinking and IoT will now become part of regular curriculum for students.

Value added courses at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh to develop Technical Skills: Empowering Students with Multidimensional Thinking, Leadership, Values & Real-World Problem-Solving.

These value-added courses are being conducted across various fields involving Applied Sciences, Business, Liberal Arts & Behavioral Sciences, and Computer Science Engineering. Incorporated as credit-based courses within the academic programme, they enable students to develop interdisciplinary knowledge and professional skills alongside their regular studies.

A key feature of these courses is that they focus not only on technical subjects but also give equal importance to business, society, environment, leadership and moral values. Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh believes that today's students need not only subject-specific knowledge but also multidimensional thinking and problem-solving capabilities.

The curriculum includes subjects such as AI in Biotechnology, Biotechnology Entrepreneurship, Spreadsheet Modeling & Business Analytics, Design Thinking & Creativity for Innovation, Foundation in Business Analytics, Public Governance & Systems Management, Introduction to Sustainable Development Goals, Managing Societal Concerns, Power & Politics in Organisations, Psychology & AI, Understanding Society Through a Sociological Lens, and Fundamentals of IoT. Through these courses, students get opportunities to better understand the relationship between technology and society.

According to Chandigarh University, the objective of these value-added courses is not merely to teach additional subjects, but also to develop capabilities in innovation, entrepreneurship, digital literacy, critical thinking, leadership, communication, problem-solving and social responsibility among students. The curriculum has been designed in alignment with National Education Policy 2020 principles, which emphasize multidisciplinary and experiential learning.

The duration of these courses ranges from 30 to 60 hours, with each course carrying 2 to 4 academic credits. Teaching is primarily conducted through offline classrooms. Additionally, students learn through interactive lectures, case studies, group discussions, practical demonstrations, project-based learning, seminars and expert talks. This ensures a focus not only on theoretical knowledge but also on practical application.

Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh has made these value-added courses part of the academic curriculum. As per the programme, several courses are mandatory for students, ensuring every learner acquires additional professional and interdisciplinary skills alongside their main subject. This will strengthen students' employability and prepare for future challenges.

These courses have been developed by experienced faculty members considering current industry trends and academic requirements. During the programme, guest lectures, seminars, projects and workshops by industry and academic experts are also included. This provides students with opportunities to understand emerging technologies, business practices, sustainability and social issues from a practical perspective.

The curriculum covers subjects like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), Business Analytics, Spreadsheet Modeling, Design Thinking, Entrepreneurship, Sustainable Development Goals, Public Governance, Psychology, Sociology, Leadership and Ethical Decision Making. Special attention is also given to professional skills such as communication, collaboration, teamwork and social responsibility.

Students from the first batch at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh has successfully completed these courses, while the next batch is currently studying. Students enrolled in these programmes have participated in interdisciplinary projects, innovation challenges, research activities, internships, entrepreneurship and community engagement programmes. This has resulted in improvements in their analytical ability, creative thinking, leadership skills and confidence.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. T.P. Singh, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, said, "In the coming times, we will expand the number and scope of value-added courses. New interdisciplinary courses will be crafted by keeping emerging technologies, evolving industry needs and global academic trends in mind. The curriculum will be reviewed periodically to ensure students continue to receive future-ready learning opportunities".

Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh is committed to providing quality higher education with a focus on innovation, research and industry collaboration. The university offers diverse undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes across multiple disciplines with emphasis on experiential learning and skill development.

About Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow)

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education. Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

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