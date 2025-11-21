The Good Craft Co. Caps Off a Remarkable Debut Year with a Win at ProWine Mumbai

From launching India's first craft spirits platform to breaking ground on a landmark destination in Goa, The Good Craft Co. by Diageo India completes a milestone first year, winning its first award at ProWine Mumbai 2025

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Good Craft Co. (TGCC) by Diageo India is wrapping up its first year with an award for Excellence in Creating a World-Class Platform to Promote Indian Craft Spirits at ProWine Mumbai 2025, India's leading international trade fair for wine, spirits, and craft beverages.

The Good Craft Co. Flavour Lab

Held on October 31 to November 1, this was the fifth edition of ProWine Mumbai, which brought together producers, importers, distributors, bartenders, and hospitality professionals from across the globe. Winning at such a forum that celebrates international standards of quality and innovation marks a defining milestone for TGCC, recognising its role in championing India's growing craft spirits movement and nurturing the community behind it.

Launched in September 2024, The Good Craft Co. was created to give Indian craft spirits a platform and a voice — one that connects the makers with the people who enjoy them. In its first year, it has grown into a vibrant community that brings together distillers, bartenders, hospitality professionals and curious consumers through experiences that blend learning and discovery.

At The Flavour Lab in Bangalore, TGCC has hosted sessions that uncover the many layers of India's craft landscape, from sustainability and food circularity with Kase and Saving Grains, to deep dives into India's liquid heritage with Aniruddha Mookerji, TGCC partner and advocate for indigenous spirits like Mahua and other traditional Indian liquors. The Lab has also hosted sessions with pioneering homegrown brands such as Godawan, Nao Spirits, and Pistola, showcasing the diversity of Indian single malts, craft gins, and agave spirits, among other categories.

Payal Shah of Kobo Fermentary has brought the world of fermentation to life at TGCC through the Living Wall of Flavours - a showcase of over 60 live ferments - while Neil Alexander, TGCC's resident mixologist, continues to push creative boundaries through workshops on cocktails, flavour-building, and new techniques behind the bar. The platform also regularly collaborates with independent craft brands such as Nisaki Gin, reinforcing its role as an open, collaborative platform for the wider Indian craft community.

Vikram Damodaran, Chief Innovation Officer, Diageo India, commented on the win, "The Good Craft Co. is unlike anything that has existed for Indian craft spirits before. Through our sessions, we've seen the impact of bringing people together in person — when someone tastes a spirit, meets its maker, and understands what goes into it. That's what makes TGCC special: it's created a shared space for conversation, learning, and pride in Indian craft. We're proud to receive this recognition at ProWine Mumbai, and even more excited for what's ahead."

As TGCC looks ahead to its second year, it has its most ambitious project yet lined up — the Good Craft Co. Flavour Market in Ponda, Goa. Set to open in 2026, the site will be one of the world's largest destinations dedicated to Indian craft spirits, combining a craft distillery, nanobrewery, innovation lab, retail hub, and immersive experience centre in one venue. Built on the historic grounds where India's first single malt was once produced, the Flavour Market represents a powerful convergence of legacy and innovation. Back in Bangalore, The Flavour Lab will continue to deepen its role as a hub for exploration and exchange, with future sessions set to expand into coffee, chocolate, and other emerging craft spaces that shape India's flavour story.

About Diageo India

Diageo India is among India's leading beverage alcohol (alcobev) companies with an outstanding portfolio of premium brands. A subsidiary of Diageo Plc., it is listed in India on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as United Spirits Limited (USL).

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Diageo India has one of the largest manufacturing footprints in alcobev with 36 facilities across India. It manufactures, sells and distributes Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India, bringing together global expertise and local pride to deliver innovative, world-class products and experiences to consumers. With a strong focus on driving a positive impact on society, Diageo India has been working on collective action to improve livelihoods, championing Grain to Glass sustainability, responsible consumption and nurturing the alcobev ecosystem, to contribute to India's growth agenda.

For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

