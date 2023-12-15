17th Ryan International Children's Festival 2023 Inaugurated in Delhi Ryan Group of Schools 15 Dec, 2023, 19:10 IST Share this article Share this article NEW DELHI, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ryan Group of Schools proudly inaugurated the 17th edition of the Ryan International Children's Festival 2023 with the theme "Let's Have Fun" at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. The Grand Opening Day, held on December 13th, 2023, was marked by the presence of distinguished guests, including Shri. V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs of India, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture of India, Dr Bharat Agrawal, Sr Managing Editor NDTV Group, Justice Chandra Shekhar, Chairman, RERA, Mr Virendra Sachdeva, President, BJP, Delhi, Mr. Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head TCS iON, Arun Samuel, CMD Wings Group, Mr. Vishesh Agarwal, Additional Director General Policing Security, among others. Continue Reading

Lithuania Dance Group Majorettes Prima from Poland L-R : Ms. Sonal Pinto, Director Ryan Group of Schools, Mr. Vishesh Agarwal, Additional Director General Policing Security, Madam Dr. Grace Pinto, MD, Ryan Group of Schools, Shri. V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs of India, Mr Virendra Sachdeva, President, BJP, Delhi, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture of India, Hon’ble Justice Chandra Shekhar, Chairman RERA, Dr. Dharinder Tayal, Spokesperson for BJP Chandigarh, Mr Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head TCS iON, Mr.Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group of Schools L-R : Mr.Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group of Schools, Dr.Snehal Pinto, Director, Ryan Group of Schools, Madam Dr. Grace Pinto, MD, Ryan Group of Schools, Dr Bharat Agrawal, Sr Managing Editor NDTV Group, Mr. Arun Samuel CMD Wings Group, Dr.Tushar Guha, Nrityanjali Group.

The spectacular opening ceremony showcased scintillating performances by both Indian and International students, setting the stage for an exciting five-day celebration of young talent and cultural diversity.

Madam Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan Group, expressed her gratitude, stating, "We are grateful to our Lord Jesus Christ for enabling us to host events of international repute for the benefit of our young students. We express our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed guests for their time, words of appreciation, and for motivating our young students from across the globe to be responsible leaders of tomorrow."

This grand event will unite over 13,000 children from India, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Czech Republic, Zambia, Slovenia, Zimbabwe, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, and more. With over 300 performances, workshops, and classroom exchanges, it promises to be the ultimate international experience for students.

The Ryan International Children's Festival continues to be a beacon of inspiration for the global community, fostering creativity, collaboration, and leadership among the youth.



Exciting Upcoming Events :

White T-Shirt Ceremony: a very symbolic event where the national and international students adorned in pure white T-Shirts scribbled the messages about peace and harmony on each other's T-shirts in different languages and will carry them back home as a festival memento with universal impressions.

World Village: Children will attend our famous "World Village" where the International teams will set up stalls and exchange souvenirs and artifacts with Indian children. There will be various Arts and Crafts Workshops.

About Ryan International Children's Festival

Since its inception in 2000, the Ryan International Children's Festival has been a pivotal force in global cultural exchange. Over two decades, it has blossomed into a dynamic celebration, drawing children from 30+ countries. This annual event has transformed into a vibrant showcase of international diversity, with nearly 300000 students participating enthusiastically. A beacon of cross-cultural collaboration, the festival's 17 editions have left an indelible mark, uniting young minds and enriching the global tapestry of shared experiences. Rooted in the principles of harmony and diversity, the Ryan Festival continues its legacy, fostering international understanding with unwavering commitment.

About Ryan Group of Institutions

The Ryan Group of Schools, founded in 1976, is a highly awarded group with more than 150 schools, having a focus of providing holistic education to students. With a legacy of over four decades and a strong emphasis on academic excellence and character development, Ryan Group has established a reputation for nurturing future leaders and global citizens.

