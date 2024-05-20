200+ Multinationals gave 800 placement offers to MBA students in 2023-24

Highest Package of Rs 28 Lakh offered; Record number of internships offered to MBA Students

CHANDIGARH, India, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandigarh University (CU) continues its commitment to equipping students for a promising future, offering ample opportunities through research-driven education. With a faculty focused not only on fostering national development but also on striving for global excellence, Chandigarh University stands as a beacon of education, innovation, and empowerment.

Chandigarh University management students of batch 2023 -24 received lucrative packages from top notch companies during their campus placements at Chandigarh University Gharuan campus.

In recognition of its academic programs, Chandigarh University's Department of Business and Management Studies has earned the 4th rank among private universities in India and 18th among all higher education institutions across the country. On an international scale, CU holds the 127th position in Asia and is listed among the top 500 universities globally.

The university's recent placement drive for the academic year 2023-24 witnessed unprecedented success, with MBA students leading the charge by securing more than 800 job offers from over 200 renowned companies and organizations, both in India and overseas. Notably, the highest package offered stood at Rs 28 lakh per annum, reaffirming CU's status as a preferred destination for industry giants seeking next-gen talent. There are about 110 management students who have multiple offers.

Placement session 2023-24 saw a number of companies for MBA students across all specializations which included Finance, Marketing, International Business, Tourism & Hospitality Management, Business Analytics, Banking & Financial Engineering.

This milestone highlights the exceptional quality of education, robust industry connections, and the dedicated efforts of both students and the university fraternity. Recruitment by the diverse range of industries and prestigious organizations further underscores the program's reputation for producing highly skilled and sought-after business leaders.

The job offers secured during CU's placement drive include coveted roles in both MNCs (Multinational Companies) and TNCs (Transnational Corporations), fulfilling the career aspirations of students. Additionally, more than 25 companies offered Management Trainee roles to the students.

The placement drive saw the most job offers in the field of Finance, with top FinTech companies providing lucrative opportunities to the students. Notable recruiters include Goldman Sachs Services Pvt Ltd., American Express Banking Corporation (AMEX), JP Morgan Chase & Co., NatWest Group (formerly RBS), Yubi (formerly CredAvenue Pvt Ltd.), Bank of America, Development Bank of Singapore Technology Ltd., Rapipay Fintech Pvt. Ltd., FIS Global Services Pvt. Ltd., and Standard Chartered GBS Pvt. Ltd., among others.

MBA students received the majority of offers from leading companies such as Deloitte, Flipkart, Wipro, Federal Bank, and KPMG. Other prominent recruiters included Reliance, ICICI Bank, and KPIT Technologies.

For instance, within the MBA branch, Monika clinched three job offers from notable companies like ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, BridgeGroup Solutions, and Meridian Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Similarly, Piyush Sharma found opportunities with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, BridgeGroup Solutions, and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. Abhishek Sharma, a student of MBA Dual Specialization, bagged job offers from Deloitte Consulting India Pvt Ltd and Federal Bank Ltd.

Due to the unwavering commitment and concerted efforts by CU to ensure jobs for its students, there has been a steady year-on-year increase in the number of placements. CU attracts top-tier national and international industries to its campus, annually identifying exceptional talent.

Dr. Nilesh Arora, Director, University School of Business, Chandigarh University said, "CU boasts an illustrious legacy of ensuring coveted job placements for its students in top-notch brands not only within the country but also in prestigious international destinations. The exceptional numbers in placements stand as proof of the remarkable capabilities of the students, showcased brilliantly during CU's placement drives. It's heartening to witness the enthusiastic response from top-tier MNCs and leading brands, both in India and abroad, who are eagerly seeking to recruit the young talent of CU's School of Business."

He further shared that Chandigarh University has a special Department of Career Planning and Development, meticulously designed to guide students through a comprehensive process of career contemplation and growth. Through this department, Chandigarh University endeavors to encourage students forward by facilitating connections and opportunities. The approach not only focuses on placement training but also on identification of the needs of the industry, enabling students to effectively prepare for written examinations and excel in job interviews, thus fulfilling their career aspirations.

