2023 Asian Green and Low-Carbon Development Roundtable successfully held

SUZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Asia Green and Low-Carbon Development Roundtable hosted by State Power Investment Corporation Limited was successfully held in Suzhou on September 7. Senior leaders and representatives from energy authorities, leading enterprises, research institutions, and industry organizations in 9 countries, including Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, and China, conducted in-depth exchanges and discussions on topics such as clean energy technology innovation and application, and Asian clean energy cooperation and development.

Francisco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), said that IRENA will continue to cooperate with Asian countries to support and optimize the established clean energy transformation framework and actively contribute to promoting clean energy transformation.

Long Yongtu, former vice minister of the then Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation and chief negotiator for China's accession to the WTO, said that China's investment in the field of green energy is of great significance to the realization of global low-carbon and green development. It is hoped that all countries in Asia will work together to promote the implementation of more practical cooperation results.

Chen Haibin, Vice President of SPIC, said that the group has cooperated with Turkey, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and other countries and has achieved good results in energy cooperation. SPIC is willing to give full play to its advantages in technology, industry, management, and capital to contribute more to the efficient development and utilization of clean energy in Asia.

SPIC has held two consecutive Asian Green and Low-Carbon Development Roundtables, aiming to promote mutually-beneficial cooperation among Asian countries and advance the cause of green and low-carbon development. The forum received registrations from over 400 participants, collectively focusing on a green and low-carbon future.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213231/1.mp4

