210 Multinationals selects MBA students from Chandigarh University during campus placements; More than 1078 offers made during campus placements 2020-21

As a result both average and median salary packages offered to MBA students at Chandigarh University touched a new high in 2020. More than 30 companies recruited students from Banking & Finance specializations while 100 multinationals recruited students with Marketing and Business Analytics specialization. A total of 30 companies recruited students with HR specialization while 20+ MNCs students of IT specialization. Some of the companies which offered highest packages included IT Companies Amazon & Mindtree which offered 28 LPA and 14 LPA respectively, Financial & Consultancy Global firm Deloitte, offered a package of Rs. 8 LPA to students of MBA. Besides that ICICI Bank made record number of 95 selections in a single day during campus placements 2019-20. There has been a surge of 30% in the Multi-Nationals offering a package of Rs. 5 Lacs or more and the number has touched 50 this year.

"Today the companies are looking for multi-talented professionals who have the right blend of Interpersonal, Leadership and Technology Savvy approach to drive the organization to next level. University School of Business at Chandigarh University has adopted globally accepted Flexible Choice Based Experiential Learning and Industry Oriented Case-Study based teaching-learning pedagogy that is followed by World renowned B-Schools like Harvard, Stanford, IIMs which makes the students understand the real time corporate culture and policies" added Dr. Bawa.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "The unbeatable campus placement record of Chandigarh University is an endorsement of our academic policies and teaching-learning model amongst the industry. Apart from offering MBA degree in the contemporary field of Finance, Sales & Marketing, Information Technology and HR, University School of Business also offers management programs in emerging areas like Business Analytics (In Collaboration with IBM), Banking and Financial Engineering (In Collaboration with SBI, Tally), Strategic HR (In collaboration with SHRM), International Business, Tourism & Hospitality, Logistics & Supply Chain, Entrepreneurship and Retail Management".

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce and others.

