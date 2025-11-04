Chandigarh University Secures 1st Rank among Private Universities in India for 3rd Consecutive Year in QS Asia University Rankings 2026

Chandigarh University Joins Elite League of Top Asian Universities, Secures 16th Rank among All Private Universities in the World's Largest Continent: QS Asia University Rankings 2026

CHANDIGARH, India, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandigarh University has yet again continued its remarkable rise in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, emerging as India's Number 1 Private University consecutively for third year. Prior to that, Chandigarh University had secured 1st Rank among all Private Universities in India in 2024 and 2025 as well.

Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Sr. Managing Director, Chandigarh University, along with other University officials releasing the position in QS Asia Ranking 2026

Chandigarh University has secured 16th Rank among Private Universities in Asia. While IIT Delhi secured the top position amongst Public Universities, Chandigarh University has emerged as the number 1 University amongst the private universities in India in QS Asia Rankings 2026. Chandigarh University has made a big leap by featuring in the top 110 universities of Asia and among top 20 private universities in Asia, the University has secured 8th position among all public and private universities in India.

Chandigarh University has yet again emerged as one of the top universities in Asia by rising 11 places to achieve 109th rank among all Asian universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, published by the London-based university ranking organization QS.

With this, Chandigarh University has joined the elite league of IITs, IISc, JNU and is ranked ahead of several IITs and NITs. Moreover, Chandigarh University has leapfrogged to secure better ranks than many international universities in top Asian countries including China, Japan, South Korea among others.

Chandigarh University has significantly improved its position in the QS Asia University Rankings, rising from 185th place in 2023 to 109th place in 2026, reflecting an impressive growth of 41.08% over the past three years on the basis of its robust performance on most indicators.

Besides moving ahead of many IITs and NITs, Chandigarh University has surpassed many international universities in the QS Asia Rankings 2026, including the universities from China, Japan, and South Korea and other nations. With this Chandigarh University has become the youngest university to secure the top rank in all public and private universities in India improving its overall score from 52.5 in 2025 to 66.6 in 2026 based on performance indicators including Employer Reputation, International Faculty Ratio, International Research Network, International Student Ratio, Academic Reputation, Faculty Student Ratio, Outbound Exchange Students, Inbound Exchange Students, Papers per Faculty, Citations per Paper and Staff with PhD.

Overall, Chandigarh University improved its score for most performance indicators. While Chandigarh University secured 1st Rank in Employer Reputation among private universities, the varsity clinched 6th place among public and private universities in India. In Asia, CU has secured 53rd place in Employer Reputation.

CU has also achieved the 2nd Rank in Academic Reputation among private universities and 11th Rank among Public and Private universities in India. In Asia, CU has secured 115th place in Academic Reputation in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026.

Chandigarh University climbed 112 places in International Research Network to feature among top 100 universities in Asia by securing 94th place in Asia this year. The university figured among top HEIs in Citations per Paper, Papers per Faculty and Staff with PhD.

Celebrating Chandigarh University's marvellous performance in QS Asia Ranking 2026 and consistent rise in the rankings in recent years, with the varsity management, staff, officials and students at the campus in Mohali, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, "It indeed is a proud moment that Chandigarh University has been recognised as one of the top universities in Asia and improved 11 places to achieve 109th place among higher educational institutions in the largest continent in the world. Chandigarh University has also been ranked number 1 among all Indian private universities for third consecutive year which indeed is a marvellous feat. Chandigarh University has also been ranked among the top 20 Asian universities by securing 16th Rank among all Private Universities in the world's largest continent. We see that Chandigarh University risen from 271-280 place in 2022 to 109th place in the 2026 Rankings which is an increase of about 170 places."

"With highest 294 universities featuring in the QS Asia Universities Ranking in 2026 and 133 new entrants this year, India has become one of the largest educational hubs in the world's largest continent. There has been an increase of 149 per cent in number of Indian universities that has ranked amongst the top Asian universities during the last four years. From 118 universities in 2023 to 294 universities in 2026. This speaks volume about the resolute commitment of PM Modi to transform the educational landscape of India in recent years," added Sandhu.

"Chandigarh University students and faculty members have authored over 17,000 research publications, filed more than 5034 patents in diverse domains and successfully launched over 150 Start-Ups. CU has more than 515 international collaborations with top global universities in more than 100 countries. The varsity allocates an annual funding of Rs 15 crores to carry out research and innovation-related projects. Chandigarh University's Technology Business Incubator (CU-TBI) has secured 1st place by filing highest 1126 patent applications in 2023-24, among all scientific research and development organizations in India. More than 3,000 international students from 65 countries study at Chandigarh University and over 2,000 students from CU have visited prestigious global universities to pursue their academics," added Sandhu.

"The latest QS Asia University Rankings show that we have improved in almost all areas compared to previous years. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the areas of excellence measured in the rankings. Rankings such as these are not just about numbers; they reflect the collective effort of our faculty, staff, and students. They highlight our dedication to pioneering research, our success in preparing graduates for impactful careers, and our ability to provide a transformative learning experience. We remain dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation, driving forward with the same passion and determination that has brought us this far. We will continue to improve in all areas, including research impact, research and development, education, employability, sustainability, international orientation and cooperation between university and industry," Sandhu added.

Deep Inder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University, said, "The consistent improvement in national and international rankings exemplify the unwavering commitment of the University to impart quality education to young minds. Owing to the education-centric policies of Modi government, India has made significant strides in the global academic landscape in the last 11 years. India has emerged as a global educational hub in recent years and become one of the most sought-after destinations to pursue higher education."

"Chandigarh University was ranked among India's top 20 universities in the NIRF Rankings 2025 and the stellar rise of the university in latest the QS Asia University Rankings 2026 is another hugely positive result for Chandigarh University as we continue to improve in the national and global rankings against increasing competition. It reinforces the work that we are doing to ensure that Chandigarh University remains the most preferred university for the excellent researchers, educators and students who seek an institution to match their ambition," he added.

"Chandigarh University was the youngest University to feature in the top 200 HEIs in QS Asia University Rankings 2023. So, our consistent rise in the QS Asia University Rankings and secure 109th rank in just four years since then clearly reflects the academic excellence achieved in such a short span of time.

This consistent rise recognises the CU as one of the leading universities not just in India but in the world's largest continent as well. The fact that CU has improved its position amongst the best-performing universities in Asia to improve its ranking in the coveted QS University Rankings shows our ability to translate ideas into real impact. Our success in this year's QS Asia University Rankings further underlines the fact that we deliver the highest quality academic experience at the Chandigarh University, stretching and challenging our students with an outstanding research-intensive global education," he added.

