300+ Registrations for Urban Innovation Challenge; National Jury Convenes Tomorrow

The Urban Innovation Challenge - A Design Ideas Competition, has been conceptualised as a forward-looking ideas platform, encouraging young minds to respond to real-world urban challenges with implementable, climate-conscious and people-centric solutions. With over 300 registrations and 150+ design entries received from across the country, the Challenge reflects a growing commitment among young professionals to reimagine the future of Indian cities through innovation, sustainability and climate responsiveness.

National Jury Session on 24th January 2026

A key milestone in the Urban Innovation Challenge journey will be the National Jury Evaluation, scheduled to take place on 24th January 2026. The jury session will bring together some of India's most respected voices in architecture, urban planning, infrastructure, sustainability and public policy, ensuring a rigorous and multidisciplinary evaluation process.

The National Jury Panel includes:

Amit Bhatt – Managing Director (India), ICCT; former Executive Director, Integrated Transport, WRI India

– Managing Director (India), ICCT; former Executive Director, Integrated Transport, WRI India C. N. Raghavendran – Padma Shri awardee; Director (Emeritus), C.R. Narayana Rao Architects; pioneer of India's green building movement

– Padma Shri awardee; Director (Emeritus), C.R. Narayana Rao Architects; pioneer of India's green building movement Divya Kush – Senior architect and academician; Former President, Indian Institute of Architects (IIA)

– Senior architect and academician; Former President, Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) Kavas Kapadia – Architect and planner; Former Dean, School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi

– Architect and planner; Former Dean, School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi Manushi Ashok Jain – Co-founder, Sponge Collaborative; Forbes India 30 Under 30; specialist in climate-resilient urban design

– Co-founder, Sponge Collaborative; Forbes India 30 Under 30; specialist in climate-resilient urban design V. R. Bansal – Former Chief Engineer (Civil), CPWD and Municipal Corporation of Delhi

– Former Chief Engineer (Civil), CPWD and Municipal Corporation of Delhi V. Suresh – Veteran civil engineer; Former CMD, HUDCO; Chairman, Good Governance India Foundation

The jury will evaluate submissions that address pressing urban issues such as climate resilience, livability, inclusive planning, infrastructure efficiency, environmental sustainability and governance, ensuring that the ideas resonate with India's evolving urban priorities.

Inspiring the Future of Urban India

Conceived as more than a competition, the Urban Innovation Challenge serves as a national ideas platform that empowers the next generation of architects, planners and urban professionals to actively shape the future of India's cities. By placing young talent in direct dialogue with policymakers, practitioners and industry leaders, the Challenge helps translate academic thinking and design innovation into practical, climate-responsive and people-centric urban solutions.

Municipalika is India's only 360-degree event on city infrastructure, urban development and public works that uniquely helps products, technologies, and solutions reach both B2B and B2G buyers. Municipalika is co-located with 2 focused shows:

CAPEx - Construction, Architecture, Planning and Engineering Expo PWX - Public Works Expo

Shortlisted and winning entries will be showcased at Municipalika 2026, scheduled from 25–27 February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with the winning entries to be formally presented on the evening of 26 February 2026. This presentation will offer participants national visibility and a unique opportunity to engage directly with city leaders, government stakeholders, global solution providers and international delegations shaping India's urban transformation agenda.

Industry Support for Climate-Conscious Innovation

The Urban Innovation Challenge is supported by industry partners who share a commitment to sustainable and climate-responsive urban development. Daikin, a global leader in air-conditioning and climate control solutions, has come on board as Associate Sponsor, supporting the Challenge's emphasis on climate action, responsible cooling, and reducing the environmental impact of urban growth.

As India's cities confront rising temperatures, rapid urbanisation and climate risks, platforms like the Urban Innovation Challenge are playing a critical role in shaping future-ready ideas, nurturing responsible leadership, and inspiring a new generation to build better, more resilient cities.

