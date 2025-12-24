Safe & Secure Cities theme takes centre stage at Municipalika 2026

NEW DELHI, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipalika, India's leading platform for Safe, Smart and Sustainable City Solutions, will have Safety and Security as one of the important themes at its 18th edition. Organised by Fairfest Media, India's leading tradeshow organiser and Good Governance India Foundation, and co-organised by ITPO (India Trade Promotion Organisation), Municipalika will take place from 25–27 February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. With PRAMA India and CP Plus, two of the country's most prominent surveillance and security technology leaders, confirming their participation, Municipalika 2026 is set to deliver a landmark showcase of next-generation urban security and surveillance solutions.

Safe and Secure Cities theme takes centre stage at Municipalika 2026

Security & Surveillance: A Core Focus Area

PRAMA India , a leading Indian manufacturer and solution provider in surveillance technologies, operates at the intersection of public safety, critical infrastructure protection, and smart urban governance . A consistent exhibitor for the past four editions , PRAMA will participate as the Principal Partner at Municipalika 2026.

, a leading Indian manufacturer and solution provider in surveillance technologies, operates at the intersection of . A , PRAMA will participate as the at Municipalika 2026. CP Plus, one of India's most widely recognised security technology brands, will showcase a comprehensive range of city-scale, enterprise-grade and critical-infrastructure-ready solutions.

The participation of these two market leaders, along with other suppliers from the sector firmly positions security and surveillance as one of the strongest thematic pillars of Municipalika 2026.

Strong Buyer & Decision-Maker Presence Expected

Municipalika 2026 is expected to attract senior decision-makers and buyers from:

Urban Local Bodies & Smart City SPVs

Transport Authorities & Metro Rail Corporations

State Police & Disaster Management Agencies

Public Works Departments & Housing Boards

Airports, Industrial Townships & Commercial Real Estate

EPC Contractors, System Integrators & Urban Infrastructure Planners

For these stakeholders, the event will serve as a key marketplace for evaluating and adopting city-scale security and surveillance solutions.

National Institutions & Industry Bodies Lend Support

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will participate to showcase its initiatives and activities, along with a senior delegation, and active involvement in panel discussions , reinforcing the link between surveillance, early warning systems, emergency preparedness, and disaster-resilient urban planning .

will participate to showcase its initiatives and activities, along with a senior delegation, and active involvement in , reinforcing the link between . Leading national associations including NAFO (National Association of Fire Officers), FSIF (Fire & Security Industry Forum) and ESAI (Electronic Security Association of India) have extended Industry Support to Municipalika 2026.

About Municipalika — India's Most Comprehensive Platform for Safe Cities:

This convergence of leading surveillance companies, national disaster and fire authorities, industry associations, and institutional support positions Municipalika 2026 as India's most significant platform for advancing safe, secure, resilient and future-ready cities.

Safety technologies, fire preparedness, disaster resilience and integrated security systems will take centre stage, reflecting their growing importance in shaping India's next phase of urban development.

Municipalika 2026 is where India's journey towards safer, smarter and more secure cities comes together.

Co-located with CAPEx (Construction, Architecture, Planning & Engineering Expo) and PWX (Public Works Expo), Municipalika 2026, is the only 360 degree event on city infrastructure, urban development and public works that uniquely helps products, technologies, and solutions reach both B2B and B2G buyers.

Media Details:

Richa Malhotra

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2851468/Municipalika_2026.jpg