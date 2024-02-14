3CLogic Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Digital Customer Service and Support

Global Cloud Contact Center provider listed as a digital leader in driving business transformation and operational efficiency strategies.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic , today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Digital Customer Service and Support in Q1 2024. The named vendors were selected based on their ability to unify workplaces, deliver support through a variety of digital channels, empower organizations with intelligent self-service, and provide better customer service by leveraging AI and automation.

3CLogic continues to gain global recognition for its approach to digital transformation across both customer and employee experiences, embedding AI and contact center solutions with CRM and service management platforms, such as ServiceNow and SAP. The Q1 2024 ShortList marks the fifth Constellation Research award for the organization, which in previous years has been on the ShortList for Cloud Customer Service and Contact Center Software, and named a runner-up for the Enterprise Award " Best Partnership ", together with ServiceNow .

"3CLogic solutions enable comprehensive customer support. Built with Generative and Conversational AI, we help organizations deliver personalized experiences with rich engagement insights at scale," said Denis Seynhaeve, CEO at 3CLogic. "Our unique approach eliminates the traditional gap between contact centers and systems of record, instead creating a unified workplace that drives improved customer outcomes and operational efficiency — directly from within the platforms enterprises already use. This award only confirms we're doing something right."

Constellation Research provides guidance to executives on harnessing innovative technologies to reach digital transformation and streamlined workflows and processes. Products and services selected for inclusion on the Constellation ShortList meet the requisite standards for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer testimonials, vendor evaluations, market share, and internal research. The ShortList is reviewed and updated by the analyst team at least annually to reflect changes in market dynamics as deemed appropriate.

"Constellation's ShortLists play a critical role in accelerating technology buying decisions," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Buy-side clients trust that our analysts have identified the best vendors in each category and have identified new disruptive enterprise class startups. With vendors accelerating their AI capabilities, clients expect our analysts to identify the vendors with real solutions ready for the market."

For more information, visit Constellation ShortList™ Digital Customer Support Operations .

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its leading Cloud Contact Center and AI solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative features such as intelligent self-service, generative and Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics – all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and optimize each interaction across IT Service Desks, Customer Support, Sales or HR Services teams. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com .

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

