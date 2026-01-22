9Pay Connects Indian Travelers To Seamless Qr Code Payment Experiences In Vietnam

NEW DELHI, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Vietnamese Government's official launch of the International Financial Center (IFC) in Danang, 9Pay is demonstrating its strategic prowess in driving digital adoption and serving as a vital link between local and international payment ecosystems. 9Pay leadership revealed that the first phase of their strategy focuses on digital travel solutions, with QR code and stablecoin payments designated as primary projects within the initial sandbox framework.

The Danang IFC, inaugurated on December 21, 2025, is a cornerstone of Vietnam's strategy to accelerate financial innovation, green finance, and digital transformation. As one of the IFC's first ten participating members, 9Pay is leveraging the sandbox framework to pilot next-generation payment solutions that bridge domestic and international ecosystems.

Vietnam has emerged as a "top-tier destination" for Indian travelers, recording a historic 746,480 arrivals in 2025 - a 48.9% year-on-year surge that places India among Vietnam's top 10 source markets. While this affluent demographic drives demand for luxury resorts and destination weddings, they face persistent friction: exorbitant foreign exchange fees and the limitations of traditional local payment platforms.

In contrast, India possesses one of the world's most advanced digital financial ecosystems, led by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). In 2025, UPI processed a record-breaking 18 billion transactions per month, accounting for nearly 50% of total real-time transactions globally. Furthermore, QR code scanning has become "second nature" to Indian consumers, with over 56.8 million QR codes deployed across 6.5 million merchants as of 2025. This disparity between the sophisticated cashless infrastructure of the home country and the technical barriers at the destination has created a significant market gap. This presents a prime opportunity for Vietnamese Fintechs like 9Pay to pioneer cross-border payment solutions that offer a contactless, instantaneous spending experience for this massive influx of visitors.

Utilizing the Vietnam IFC sandbox mechanism, 9Pay has established a breakthrough B2B2C model to resolve the payment challenges within the tourism market. This solution allows Indian tourists to use their familiar UPI-enabled banking apps or e-wallets to scan QR codes at merchant locations across the coastal city of Danang.

9Pay confirms its status as a top-tier strategic partner for global Payment Service Providers by leveraging a robust legal foundation and extensive experience in operating cross-border financial solutions. The company currently holds a full Intermediary Payment Services License and a direct foreign currency receipt and payment license issued by the State Bank of Vietnam. With six years of experience in consulting and providing cross-border solutions, 9Pay enables international merchants to enter the Vietnamese market seamlessly without the need to establish a local legal entity. By combining deep market insights with technical expertise, the 9Pay team not only provides "tailor-made" solutions compatible with the local QR ecosystem but also leads the way in testing modern payment methods like stablecoins and blockchain within the IFC framework to help businesses optimize cash flow and minimize operational costs.

By bridging the expectations of global financial institutions with the specific needs of local merchants, 9Pay is realizing its ambition to transform Vietnam from a technology adopter into a regional leader in digital payment operations. For Indian Fintechs, this represents the "golden era" to explore a market of 100 million people through transparent blockchain infrastructure, turning theoretical potential into tangible profits at the gateway to Southeast Asia.

