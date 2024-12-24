A Christmas Like No Other: Godrej Industries Group's Owned Media Properties L'Affaire and Vikhroli Cucina Celebrate Festive Traditions in a Heartwarming Campaign

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas is a time for warmth, joy, and cherished traditions, and Godrej Industries Group's owned media properties L'Affaire and Vikhroli Cucina bring this spirit to life in their heartwarming new campaign. Featuring Analee Cerejo's much-loved Catholic aunty character, the film celebrates the humour, wisdom, and beauty of Christmas traditions, inviting viewers to reconnect with the true essence of the holiday.

Godrej Industries Group celebrates Christmas with Analee Cerejo’s Catholic aunty character, in a heartwarming campaign

Through the eyes of Catholic aunty, the campaign blends nostalgia with modern storytelling. Together with her young helper, they prepare for Christmas, bringing to life timeless customs like decorating the tree, setting up the nativity scene, and preparing a festive feast — all infused with humour and a touch of practicality. These beloved traditions hold deeper significance: the star and angel on the tree represent guidance and joy, while the wreath symbolizes eternity, much like the unending happiness of the season. The festive meal becomes a celebration of India's diverse regional flavours, made even more accessible with convenient treats like Godrej Yummiez Chicken Nuggets and Godrej Jersey Chocolate Thick Shake. Stockings evoke Saint Nicholas' legacy of generosity, and the nativity scene serves as a centrepiece, symbolizing love, humility, and togetherness.

At its core, the campaign emphasizes that Christmas is not about perfection but about love, shared moments, and the beauty of imperfection. Analee's playful humour and relatable quirks remind families to cherish togetherness, whether by simplifying festive preparations or embracing a bit of chaos with a smile.

Speaking on the campaign, Sujit Patil (he/him), Chief Communications Officer, Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Industries Group, said, "Christmas is a time to celebrate love, connection, and the traditions that bring families together. This campaign aims to capture the true essence of the festival, focusing on the joy of unity and the importance of food in these celebrations. Our campaign highlights how food, no matter the region or tradition, is a unifying force, and during the holiday season, convenience becomes key. Our products like Godrej Yummiez Chicken Nuggets and Godrej Jersey Chocolate Thick Shake, integrated in the film, help simplify festive preparations while still delivering the flavours and indulgence that make Christmas special. These products are perfect for any occasion, ensuring that celebrations can be enjoyed without the stress, leaving more time to focus on what truly matters — shared moments with loved ones."

Link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DD1qCvevzqB/?igsh=YWVxOHRjMHQ5cHJx

The campaign highlights how timeless traditions can seamlessly blend with simple, practical solutions for modern celebrations. Whether it's effortlessly preparing a festive meal or infusing the season with humour and charm, aunty's mantra is clear: "No Natak, no nakhra — just love, laughter, and a little help when you need it."

This Christmas, Godrej Industries Group, through its owned media properties L'Affaire and Vikhroli Cucina, inspires everyone to create moments filled with warmth, joy, and togetherness that last a lifetime.

