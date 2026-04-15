A Diamond is Forever Reveals The Great Indian Diamonds

NEW DELHI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Diamond Month, A Diamond is Forever has unveiled The Great Indian Diamond Archive, a collection of 12 of the world's most well-known diamonds, all of which trace their beginnings back to India.

These are diamonds that have moved through time in unexpected ways. From royal courts to museum halls, from personal collections to global exhibitions, each stone carries a history that has travelled far beyond where it was first found.

A Diamond is Forever pays homage to the great Indian diamonds which influenced jewellery and culture throughout the globe.

India's role in this story is significant. Long before diamonds became a global symbol of luxury, they were already being discovered and traded here. Regions like Golconda were among the earliest known sources and many of these stones were first found along the Krishna River before making their way across continents.

The Key Diamonds Featured in the Archive.

Koh i Noor.

One of the most recognised diamonds in the world, the Koh i Noor has passed through empires and royal families, carrying with it centuries of history and symbolism.

Hope Diamond.

Famous for its rare blue colour and long, documented past, the Hope Diamond is now housed in a museum and continues to fascinate historians and gem lovers alike.

Regent Diamond.

Known for its clarity and its place in European royal collections, the Regent Diamond is often regarded as one of the finest diamonds ever found.

Daria i Noor.

One of the largest known pink diamonds, the Daria i Noor is part of the Iranian crown jewels and holds deep historical importance.

A story that began in India

Records suggest that diamond mining in India goes back to the 4th century BCE, making it one of the oldest known traditions of its kind. Over centuries, these diamonds travelled through trade routes and empires, each shift adding another layer to their story. Many of them now sit in museums or private collections. Some have been reshaped over time, changing how they look today, but not the stories they carry.

The Great Indian Diamond Archive brings these journeys together and brings 12 of India's most famous diamonds into one digital repository. It's less about the stones on their own and more about everything they've witnessed along the way.

Explore the archive

To view the full list of diamonds, visit A Diamond is Forever.

Notes to Editors

About A Diamond is Forever:

A Diamond Is Forever celebrates the enduring power of love and commitment, offering inspiration, guidance, and expert advice on engagement, weddings, style, gifting, and diamonds. Powered by insights from leading bridal, jewellery, and style experts, it helps individuals create meaningful moments that last a lifetime.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2955129/A_Diamond_is_Forever.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951098/5912906/A_Diamond_is_Forever_Logo.jpg