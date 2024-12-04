A Glimpse into the Future with KuCoin at VTIS 2024

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global exchange, has proudly hosted an enlightening substage session at the prestigious VTIS event on December 3rd, drawing a crowd of over 300 participants to Stage C with 4 insightful panels and 2 inspiring speeches. The session, themed "Next-Gen Consumer Apps and the Digital Economy," offered a profound exploration into the transformative potential of digital assets.

image_5002362_6536045 Raymond Chu, Director of Thailand International Digital Business & Finance Center (TIDC), sharing expertise on Southeast Asian Digital Growth Trần Kim Duy Lân, Lecturer of HUTECH University, delivering insights on “Advancing Web3 Adoption in Education in Vietnam”

During this pivotal event, visionaries, industry leaders, and enthusiasts gathered to delve into how digital assets revolutionize consumer experiences and the broader economic landscape. The session presented an array of discussions ranging from payments to blockchain's role in consumer applications, focusing on the immense opportunities within the ASEAN market.

A panel on the "Next Generation of Payment" kicked things off, featuring innovators like Hieu Do (Head of Partnership of Holdstation), Cody Li (Founder of Terminus.network), and Cem Arcan (Head of Ecosystem of Next Generation). This was followed by a panel discussion on "Building Digital Markets with RWA," where Mary Tran (CEO of Orochi Network), Wynn Le (Manager Director of SSI Digital), and CK Ong (COO of SBI Digital Market) shared their expertise.

Raymond Chu, Director of Thailand International Digital Business & Finance Center (TIDC), then delivered a keynote on "A Gateway to Southeast Asian Digital Growth," highlighting the region's unique market dynamics. The afternoon sessions also included a deep dive into "Future Innovation and Security in Blockchain," with contributions from Celine Chong (Sales Engineer of Figment), Vi Vi (Co-Founder of ZKP Labs), and Will Huang (Ecosystem Lead of TONX). Yuki Zhou (HK Hub Lead of TON Society), Jenny Nguyen (COO of Kyros Ventures), Son Ho (MD and Head of Investment of k300 ventures) and Vanny Ha (Head of Vietnam of Kaia LTD Foundation) then took the stage to discuss Web3 Consumer App in ASEAN Market.

The event concluded with a keynote from Trần Kim Duy Lân, Lecturer of HUTECH University, focusing on the future impact of technology on blockchain and AI. The "Blockchain & Fintech Fiesta" networking hour wrapped up the event, fostering connections and discussions among innovators, industry shapers, youngsters and enthusiasts.

"We are glad to have hosted the event at the prestigious Vietnam National Convention Center, together with leading financial and technology companies like SSI Securities Corporation (SSI) and FPT," said Alicia Kao, Managing Director of KuCoin. "KuCoin will continue to support the AI and blockchain technology innovation in Vietnam and provide platform and resource to the local community in education, incubation and mentorship."

KuCoin has also collaborated with volunteers from prestigious Vietnamese universities, including Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, Foreign Trade University, Academy of Journalism and Communicationand etc, offering enriching experiences and learning opportunities for the younger generation interested in blockchain, AI, and fintech industries. This partnership highlights KuCoin's commitment to educational development. It stands as a cornerstone of KuCoin's global corporate social responsibility initiatives, aiming to foster a knowledgeable and skilled future workforce in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is one of the pioneering and most globally recognized technology platforms supporting digital economies, built on a robust foundation of cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, liquidity solutions, and an exceptional user experience. With a connected user base exceeding 37 million worldwide, KuCoin offers comprehensive digital asset solutions across wallets, trading, wealth management, payments, research, ventures, and AI-powered bots. KuCoin has garnered accolades such as "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" by Forbes and has been recognized among the "Top 50 Global Unicorns" by Hurun in 2024. These recognitions reflect its commitment to user-centric principles and core values, which include integrity, accountability, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

