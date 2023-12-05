Academic Synergy: CGI's Latest Move Towards Partnership Excellence

CGI signs an MoU with MAHE - Manipal Institute

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announced today that it has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Manipal Academy of Higher Education - Manipal Institute of Technology. This collaboration with a leading engineering institute represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of shared educational, technological, and innovation expertise and is in line with CGI's commitment to fostering innovation, providing mentorship, cultivating talent and offering IT students unparalleled industry exposure.

The MoU aims to enrich the academic curriculum to align with industry requirements, providing students with valuable opportunities through hands-on internships at CGI. This initiative is designed to equip students with practical experience, making them industry-ready and creating a clear pathway for their future employment.

"It is a significant milestone for CGI to contribute to an academic curriculum focused on domain/technical knowledge. This will bridge the gap between the IT industry and academia, thus benefitting all students. CGI is committed to building a workforce that is equipped with the knowledge of cutting-edge technologies and is market ready," — Sarika Pradhan, Vice-President, Human Resources, CGI Asia-Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence.

Dr. Jagannath Korody, Director of Engineering Program, Manipal Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, added, "MIT Bengaluru entered into a collaboration with CGI, with a vision of providing industry exposure to students through internships and projects in cutting edge technologies."

