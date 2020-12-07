ACG appoints Dr. Marcus Michel as the new CEO of ACG Engineering

Marcus has more than 25 years of global experience. His experience includes decades of design, project execution, strategic development and operational excellence in Mechanical, Process and Plant engineering for the pharmaceutical, chemical and allied industries. He joins ACG, from the GEA Group in Germany where he was last associated as the Executive VP for the entire GEA Pharma Solutions business. His international career is characterized by strong geographical mobility, particularly in Europe, APAC, North America and Latin America contributing to his ability to adapt and succeed with an impressive track record in different cultures. He has previously held leadership positions with various multi-national companies including Sued-Chemie, ThyssenKrupp Uhde and Haldor Topsoe.

Marcus is Chemical Engineer by education. He received a PhD in Engineering from the Technical University Clausthal Germany and an Executive MBA from London Business School.

Dr. Marcus Michel takes over the leadership reins from Richard Stedman who led ACG Engineering for the past three and a half years. Richard will remain with ACG Group as a special advisor over the next few months, supporting the seamless transition.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Karan Singh, MD, ACG, said: "We are very excited to welcome Dr. Marcus Michel to the ACG family. He is the right person to lead ACG Engineering into the future, given his command of our business and proven ability to drive results. His track record, depth of international experience, and familiarity with the industry will be highly beneficial in ACG's growth. I also wish to thank, Richard Stedman, who has helped institutionalise many standard systems and processes across the ACG Engineering group."

About ACG

In accordance with its commitment to making the world healthier, ACG has now been delivering exceptional solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry for almost sixty years, across six continents and in a hundred countries.

'Collaboration' is at the core of ACG's ethos, and ACG is the world's only integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company, with products ranging from Capsules to Films & Foils, to Engineering equipment, and Inspection systems – all that meet international regulatory requirements.

For ACG, it's always about finding innovative solutions to the world's greatest health challenges, together.

