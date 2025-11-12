Acies Honored as One of ET Now's Best Tech Brands 2025 - Engineering Trust, Empowering Change

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acies is proud to announce its recognition as one of ET Now's Best Tech Brands for 2025, awarded at the prestigious ET Now Best Tech Brands Conclave held in Bangalore. This accolade celebrates Acies' continued commitment to engineering trust and empowering change through technology-led transformation.

Curated by ET Edge and powered by ET Now's CXO network, the 6th edition of the conclave brought brands that are shaping the future of India's tech landscape. Acies was recognized among 200 brands, on a national stage, for its pioneering work in democratizing enterprise technology through its no-code platform, Revolutio, and delivering measurable impact across industries.

Acies' journey and achievements will be featured in this year's Tech Playbook, highlighting its role in powering India's future through technology led no-code innovation.

Abhinava Bajpai, Head of Acies TechWorks

"This recognition reinforces the impact of our no-code platforms' product suites in transforming how institutions build, deploy, and scale technology. At TechWorks, our focus has always been on creating intuitive, high-performance solutions that simplify complexity and accelerate application creation. Being named a Best Tech Brand is a proud moment for our teams and a testament to the value we bring to our clients globally."

This accolade substantiates Acies' mission to democratizing technology for India and beyond - driving innovation, shaping consumer trust, and leading with purpose. It also reflects the trust and support of Acies' clients, partners, and team members.

Arindam Banerjee, Head of Business Development

"Winning this award is a celebration of the trust our clients place in us and the partnerships we've built across markets. Our ability to blend deep domain expertise with cutting-edge technology has helped us deliver scalable, time-bound transformation programs. As we expand our footprint, we remain committed to delivering solutions that drive growth, resilience, and lasting impact."

Muzammil Patel, Chief Executive Officer, Acies

"Being recognized as one of ET Now's Best Tech Brands for 2025 is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to delivering change through technology. At Acies, we believe that innovation must be purposeful - designed to solve real-world challenges and deliver measurable outcomes. This award validates our vision to democratize technology and build platforms that enable citizen developers to lead with confidence in a rapidly evolving digital world."

About ET Now Best Tech Brands Conclave

The ET Now Best Tech Brands Conclave, part of the Bharat Blueprint Series by ET-Edge, is a premier platform celebrating India's most innovative and impactful tech brands. With the legacy of honoring excellence, in its 6th edition, it brought together over 1000+ CXOs, industry leaders, and honored 200+ trailblazing brands. The event featured bold conversations on AI, innovation, and leadership, visionary keynotes on next wave of digital transformation, and the unveiling of the Tech Playbook 2025 - a premium editorial showcase of India's most impactful tech success stories.

About Acies

Acies is a multinational firm comprising businesses that focus on advisory and implementation services, technology applications and platforms, content and learning solutions, and strategic investments. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Acies operates across APAC, Middle East & Africa, and the Americas.