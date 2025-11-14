Callisto Wins the 2025 Risk Asia 'Governance, Risk and Compliance Solution of the Year' Award

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acies TechWorks' Callisto has been recognized as the 'Governance, Risk and Compliance Solution of the Year' at the 2025 Risk Asia Awards, acknowledging Acies TechWorks' expertise in delivering cutting-edge compliance and non-financial risk management solutions worldwide. The award ceremony took place on September 25, 2025, in Singapore, celebrating the impactful work done in the past year by leading financial institutions and the organizations that support them.

This recognition underscores Acies TechWorks' continued success in designing innovative technological products in the risk, regulatory, treasury, and finance space that empower enterprises in both financial and non-financial sectors to address complex risks, regulatory changes, and evolving market demands.

"This award is a reflection of our commitment to building solutions that are not only technologically advanced but also deeply aligned with the operational realities of our clients. Callisto is designed to be agile, scalable, and intuitive - helping institutions stay ahead of regulatory expectations while managing risk with confidence," says Abhinava Bajpai, Leader - TechWorks at Acies.

The Callisto product suite is a comprehensive platform that enables institutions to manage governance, risk, and compliance seamlessly. It offers modular capabilities across risk identification, control management, regulatory mapping, incident tracking, and reporting. Built on Acies' proprietary no-code architecture, Callisto allows rapid deployment, customization, and integration - making it a preferred choice for institutions seeking future-ready GRC solutions.

Arindam Banerjee, Head – Business Development at Acies adds, "Callisto's success is rooted in our ability to co-create with clients. We've worked closely with institutions across geographies to ensure the platform reflects real-world use cases and delivers measurable outcomes. This award is a validation of that collaborative approach and the impact we've been able to create."

"This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering innovative solutions that go beyond compliance. At Acies, we aim to empower institutions to manage risk proactively, build resilience, and lead with trust," said Muzammil Patel, Chief Executive Officer at Acies.