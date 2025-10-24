ACKO Drive Launches ₹99 Car Spa Offer

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACKO Drive has launched an irresistible ₹99 Car Spa Offer that allows people to give their car a professional cleanup at affordable prices. This offer provides car owners with a simple way to refresh their ride at a budget-friendly price and without any hassle.

Picture a car looking brand new after a quick spa session worth ₹1599 at just ₹99. ACKO Drive provides a thorough cleaning package that includes foam wash to remove dirt and grime, tyre polishing for that shiny finish, interior vacuuming to clear out dust and debris, and dashboard polishing to restore the inside sparkle. It's perfect for anyone who wants their car to feel pampered without spending a fortune. The service uses quality products and skilled hands to ensure every corner gets attention, leaving the vehicle spotless and ready for the road.

This offer builds on ACKO Drive's commitment to simple, reliable car care. Whether the car needs a quick refresh after a dusty drive or just some regular upkeep, this deal fits right in. Customers love how this offer combines value with ease, especially in busy urban areas where time is limited. Drivers in Delhi or any other city appreciate the quick turnaround at a convenient car service centre in Delhi, making maintenance simple in the capital's traffic.

How the Car Spa Process Works

Getting the car spa treatment is straightforward and hassle-free at ACKO Drive.

An appointment can be booked through the ACKO app or ackodrive.com.

Benefit from doorstep pickup where an executive collects the car and takes it for the spa services, including a full inspection if needed.

The progress can be tracked online, and once done, it will be delivered back to the location with easy app payment.

Transparency and quality make ACKO Drive a top choice for a car service centre in Hyderabad or any other city. This offer is currently being extended across New Delhi and key Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

Key Benefits of the ₹99 Offer

What stands out about this offer? It's got a lot of features that cater to one's convenience.

Free home pick up and drop off will help avoid the hassle of travelling to the service centre. This spa will be offered in car service centres in Bangalore and other cities, which helps cars look pristine. It helps preserve the car's finish amid the daily hustle.

Quick services with same-day delivery mean people won't skip a beat in their daily routine.

Immediate slot booking, no waiting on calls or visits.

Several slots open all week, morning to evening.

With live tracking, one can follow along every step of the way - from cleaning to the finishing touches.

For Ahmedabad residents suffering from heat and dust, it is now easier to locate a reputed car service centre in Ahmedabad with ACKO Drives' pocket-friendly car servicing offers.

***Please note that this offer is not valid from October 2025 at the Kudlu Gate garage.