ACKO Drive Rolls Out Flat ₹3,999 Car Service Package

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACKO Drive has just launched an exciting new offer: a flat ₹3,999 full car service package that makes vehicle maintenance easier and more affordable than ever. This package covers essential repairs and checks, perfect for busy car owners looking for reliable service without breaking the bank.

Imagine getting a car tuned up without the usual hassle. At ACKO Drive, they've designed this package to include everything from basic oil changes to detailed inspections, all at one simple price. There are no hidden fees or surprises—just quality work by expert mechanics. It's a smart way to keep the car running smoothly, especially in cities where traffic and daily wear can take a toll. The team at ACKO Drive focuses on transparency, so one knows precisely what they're paying for right from the start.

How to Book

What sets this apart is how simple the process is. An appointment can be booked through the ACKO app or the Acko Drive website. Once booked, an executive picks up the car from the doorstep for free. The offer is currently available in New Delhi and major Indian cities like Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

They take it to the car service centre in Hyderabad or the city where the individual resides for a thorough check, including over 50 quality inspections to catch any issues early. People get a detailed report and estimate quickly, so there are no guesses involved.

After the diagnosis, repairs happen efficiently. For regular servicing, one can expect same-day delivery, meaning the car is back before the day ends. Everything can be tracked live through the app - from the repair progress to part replacements. When it's all done, they drop it off at the location. It's designed for people who value their time and want peace of mind.

Why This Package Matters for Car Owners

Keeping a car in top shape shouldn't be complicated or costly. ACKO Drive's ₹3,999 package in a car service centre in Bangalore or any other city solves familiar problems like high cost or long wait periods. It offers thorough checks to nip bigger issues in the bud, but still keeps things affordable.

ACKO Drive has always followed a customer-first philosophy. Their workshops are equipped with modern machinery and meet strict quality standards. And with over 50 checks in each service, one can hit the road safe in the knowledge that their car is as healthy as it should be.

This launch demonstrates ACKO Drive's ambition of providing car care to all. Whether one needs a quick fix, regular maintenance, or just mandatory servicing before planning to sell a car and upgrade to a new one, this is a value-for-money offer.

***Please note that this offer is not valid from October 2025 in the Kudlu Gate garage.