Acteev® to Launch Performance Textiles at 2021 Outdoor Retailer Summer Expo

"Attendees can see and touch our fabrics and sample garments and experience how our materials are luxuriously soft on the skin yet rugged enough for tough outdoors conditions," Joey Barbaree, global segment leader for Acteev, said. "As more and more brands work to create sustainable, premium products with the latest in antimicrobial innovation to keep their garments and gear odor-free and safe from mildew, our textiles can help give customers confidence their clothing and equipment are protected."

Proud recipient of a 2021 Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award , Acteev locks in the environmentally safe antimicrobial protection of zinc ions within superior nylon 6,6, creating yarns and fabrics that naturally combat odor- and mildew-causing bacteria, mold and fungi. The technology protects textiles - from base layers and outerwear to sleeping bags and more - using one of nature's own elements.

Plus, unlike chemical applications that are coated or sprayed on, Acteev does not rely on any post-production treatment or after-market process. Instead, Acteev's zinc ions are embedded directly into the matrix of the molecule, providing protection throughout the life of the product. This means Acteev Performance Textiles require less water in the manufacturing process while ensuring they remain as effective as day one.

About Acteev by Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with eight global manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and China. Our 2,600-person global workforce makes materials that support safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities. Access our disclaimer .

