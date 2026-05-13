ADGM Participates in Milken 2026 as Firms with USD 4.4 Trillion in AUM Commit to Join Financial Centre

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADGM, the international financial centre ("IFC") of Abu Dhabi, marked a successful participation in the Milken Institute Global Conference 2026 (May 3 to 6) in Los Angeles, rounding off an exceptional month that saw 8 major global financial institutions managing USD 4.4 trillion in assets, announce plans to set up in the emirate.

During the visit, the delegation, led by ADGM Chairman, His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, reinforced Abu Dhabi's position as the 'Capital of Capital' and highlighted the emirate's role as a key connector of capital between the global north and south. Alongside H.E. Al Zaabi, senior executives from ADGM engaged with global policymakers, institutional investors and top global asset managers on the conference's sidelines to discuss Abu Dhabi's strategic role in the future of finance, global investment flows, and cross-border collaboration.

Emphasising ADGM's strategic focus on converting institutional interest into long-term partnerships and market entry, H.E. Al Zaabi said, "Our engagements in the US reflect a deliberate strategy to deepen relationships with the world's leading capital allocators and financial institutions. Global capital today is increasingly gravitating toward platforms that offer predictability, institutional strength, and global connectivity. As ADGM advances its ambition to become one of the top five financial centres of the world, we continue to strengthen a globally trusted ecosystem built on regulatory clarity, forward-looking governance, and direct access to regional and international opportunities. As the fastest-growing IFC in the region, ADGM's momentum in attracting leading global asset managers has been rapid and exceptional. This demand is reflected in firms managing close to USD 4.4 trillion globally in assets, choosing ADGM to expand. As we deepen our global partnerships, we remain focused on enabling capital, fostering innovation, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as the 'Capital of Capital', while helping shape the future of global finance."

During the Milken conference, H.E. participated in an onstage fireside chat with Alan Schwartz, Executive Chairman of Guggenheim Partners. During the conversation entitled "Driving Global Financial Innovation," H.E. highlighted Abu Dhabi's remarkable economic transformation and ADGM's role in shaping a resilient, future-ready financial ecosystem.

H.E. emphasised the UAE's long-term diversification strategy and the structural resilience underpinning its growth, saying: "The UAE's resilience is the result of deliberate strategy, not reactive policy. What we are seeing today is the validation of that model, an economy designed to deliver consistently, even under pressure."

H.E. added: "ADGM continued to grow. In March 2026, we issued 284 new licences, up from 270 a year earlier, realising a 5.2 % increase."

He highlighted ADGM's positioning in a rapidly evolving global financial landscape, commenting: "We are building a financial centre designed for a different era, one that combines openness with institutional strength, and connectivity with long-horizon capital. That is what we mean when we say Abu Dhabi is the Capital of Capital."

ADGM's participation in Milken follows a series of announcements from top financial institutions, which are establishing operations within its jurisdiction.

Since the end of March, firms including Muzinich & Co. (USD 30.5 billion), Hillhouse Investment Management (over USD 100 billion AUM), Barings (USD 481 billion AUM), and Bain Capital (USD 225 billion AUM) have opened offices in ADGM.

Moreover, in the week leading up to Milken, Hashed Global Management Limited (USD 324 million AUM) and Rokos Capital Management (USD 22 billion AUM) received their financial services permission (FSP), while Capital Group (USD 3.3 trillion AUM) and Man Group (USD 228.7 billion AUM) announced that they plan to set up in Abu Dhabi.

Global Engagements

During the Milken conference, ADGM conducted over 50 high-level engagements with leading global institutions, including Man Group, Bain Capital, Blackstone, Carlyle Global Investment Management, Coinbase, and Guggenheim, among others, further deepening relationships with key stakeholders across the US financial ecosystem.

These engagements centred around collaborations, facilitating market entry into Abu Dhabi, leveraging ADGM's progressive regulatory framework and global connectivity.

ADGM continues to play a central role in delivering Abu Dhabi's broader economic vision, serving as a trusted, forward-looking financial centre anchored in international best practices and direct application of English Common Law.

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