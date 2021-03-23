AeC Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Employing a Mix of Technology and Human Expertise to further strengthen its position in the Brazilian Customer Experience Outsourcing Market

AeC leverages cloud and data science technologies to deliver optimum customer service even in challenging market conditions

SAO PAULO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Brazilian customer experience (CX) outsourcing services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AeC with the 2021 Brazilian Customer Value Leadership Award. AeC combines technology expertise with human relationship experience to develop customized solutions for diverse customers. It offers one of the most competitive price/performance value propositions in the market as well as outstanding quality, training, and a world-class technology portfolio aligned with leading global standards.

AeC has a solid presence in the Brazilian CX outsourcing services market with 17 contact centers distributed in 11 cities in 7 states in the country. It also provides consulting and management services, outsourcing, and tailored systems to generate innovative solutions that impact customers' daily lives. AeC is expected to grow at double-digit rates in 2021 and 2022 as it continues to maintain a strong presence in consolidated markets such as the telecom segment, where it is the top competitor. It also has a footprint in the energy sector and is currently servicing two of Brazil's largest companies.

"While competitors in Brazil typically rely on on-premise technological infrastructure, approximately 70% of AeC's digital projects are located in the Google Cloud. This technology-led approach and its heavy investments in human resources helped it deliver exceptional value during the pandemic," said Juan Manuel González, Research Director. "For example, Robbyson, its people management platform, helps facilitate communication between managers and their teams and simplifies result visualization. The solution combines technology and management tools while generating performance and productivity gains."

To further enrich the customer experience, AeC leverages data science to help clients understand the best time to approach consumers and identify the most relevant offers for specific client profiles. By employing a mix of technology and human expertise, it was able to guarantee business and operational continuity during the global lockdown.

"This hybrid approach also allows AeC to develop customized solutions for diverse customers, setting it apart from other competitors," noted González. "The company is on the right path to consolidating its position among Brazil's leading outsourcing firms and is attracting business from firms eager for digital transformation."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

