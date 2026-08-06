Afcons receives LoA for ₹1,918-cr desalinated water tunnel project in Mumbai

Manori-to-Mahavir Nagar tunnel critical to boost Mumbai's water supply

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd has announced that it has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the Design and Construction of a Desalinated Water Conveyance Tunnel from the proposed Water Pumping Station at Manori to Charkop, extending further to Mahavir Nagar (Kandivali), Mumbai. The project is valued at ₹1,918 crores, including GST and O&M.

L-R: Mr. Dilip Patil, Chief Engineer, Water Supply Projects, BMC; Mr. Kshitiz Bhasker, Director - Business Development, Afcons; Mr. Purushottam Malvade, Dy Municipal Commissioner (Special Engineering), BMC; Mr. Sandeep Abhyankar, Joint General Manager, Afcons; Mr. Shailesh Patil, Dy Chief Engineer, Water Supply Projects, BMC

Mr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Chairman, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, said, "The desalinated water conveyance tunnel is a critical step towards ensuring sustainable water supply for Mumbai and stands as a testament to our engineering excellence and execution capabilities."

Mr. S Paramasivan, Managing Director, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, said, "We are honoured to partner with BMC once again. Alongside the Kasheli–Mulund water conveyance tunnel, this complex desalinated water tunnel project will be executed on time while maintaining the highest standards."

In India, Afcons has successfully delivered and is currently executing several hydro, water supply, and water tunnel projects. Some of these projects include BMC's 7.13 km underground water conveyance tunnel from Kasheli to Mulund, CIDCO's 8.7 km treated water tunnel in Navi Mumbai, Rural Water Supply Scheme in Uttar Pradesh, and Water Supply Project in Rajasthan. Afcons has also constructed Annaram Barrage in Telangana, part of the world's largest multi-stage irrigation project.

Internationally, Afcons has delivered multiple water supply projects across Africa, including in Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Benin, and Rwanda, further strengthening its global footprint in sustainable infrastructure development.

About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with a strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. The company has a footprint in 31 countries across South Asia, Africa, Middle East, and CIS. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in the Top 140 international Contractors globally; 12th in Bridges and 8th in Marine & Ports.