AIS Advances Core Network Resilience and Efficiency to Achieve Zero Service Outage

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 11, 2024, the 9th 5G Core Network Summit, hosted by Informa Tech in Dubai, brought together global industry leaders and technical experts to discuss cutting-edge topics such as 5G SA, voice, telco cloud, autonomous networks, and 5.5G core networks. Noppadon Poungsri, Head of Core Network Planning and Operation at AIS Thailand, delivered a keynote speech titled "Building a High-Resilience, High-Efficiency Core Network" and shared AIS's strategies for improving core network reliability and efficiency in a media interview with Informa.

As the largest mobile communications operator in Thailand, AIS builds the best 5G network and provides a wide range of services, including mobile, fixed network home broadband, enterprise network, and digital services. With superior 5G network covering over 95% of the population, 5G subscribers increased to 10.6 million.

Noppadon emphasized that the evolution of cloud-native technologies has increased the complexity of core networks, making them more prone to reliability and efficiency issues. To address these challenges, AIS continues to invest in network resilience and proposes a Network Resilience strategy to achieve the strategic goal of Zero Service Outage in three years. Currently, AIS's network resilience strategy is centered around three key areas: risk prevention, network visualization, and service recovery.

In terms of risk prevention, AIS has introduced the MDAF signaling storm prevention and control solution. This solution enables routine, automated simulations of network status to identify potential risks in advance. By transitioning from a passive O&M approach to a proactive prevention strategy, AIS can stay ahead of potential issues and ensure business continuity.

To enhance network visibility, AIS introduces the MDAF-based cloud-network visualization solution. This innovative solution enables five-layer topology visualization and analysis of complex cloud core networks, allowing AIS to quickly detect network faults.

Regarding the target of service recovery within 30 minutes, AIS implements solutions such as bypass and localization to guarantee that 70% of users remain connected during transport network disruptions. This approach allows users to continue using essential data services and VoLTE voice services.

Additionally, Noppadon emphasized the importance of network efficiency. AIS has developed an autonomous network strategy to enhance the intelligence and automation of its networks. This initiative aims to facilitate AIS's transformation from a traditional communications service provider into a cognitive technology company.

In the future, AIS will maintain its focus on enhancing the reliability and efficiency of its core network, while actively integrating industry-leading technologies such as AI. For instance, AIS plans to develop a cross-domain digital twin network and implement the Telecom Foundation Model to transform its O&M processes. The goal is to gradually achieve zero service outage and advance towards Level-4 autonomous networks.