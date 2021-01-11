ALL-NEW PXG 2021 0211 Collection Delivers Red Hot Performance at A Price That Will Knock Your Socks Off

"It has always been PXG's mission to develop the world's finest golf equipment, and the PXG 2021 0211 Collection is no exception," said PXG founder and CEO Bob Parsons . "0211s are an easy choice for players who simply want a sexy set of clubs that deliver unbelievable performance at a price you wouldn't expect – certainly not from us."

Since deploying its original clubs six years ago, PXG has grown its global footprint to serve well-heeled golfers in more than 50 countries and gained notoriety for challenging convention, renouncing product release cycles, delivering groundbreaking technology, and building a direct-to-consumer distribution model.

The PXG 2021 0211 Collection leverages many of PXG's leading technologies, including its patented DualCOR System, Honeycomb TPE inserts, ultra-thin clubface, and adjustable weighting. In its metal woods, the Collection also introduces a railed sole geometry and innovative new head shapes to support an ideal balance of distance and forgiveness.

PXG 2021 0211 Irons, made from 431 stainless steel, feature a progressive set design dialed-in for distance and precision.

PXG 2021 0211 Drivers, which feature a Ti811 body and a Ti412 face material, have a strikingly versatile head design that promotes confidence off the tee and delivers faster ball speeds and an exceptionally high MOI.

PXG 2021 0211 Fairway Woods introduce a larger profile at address and a new rounded face design. The rounded face design provides relief on the heel and toe sides to support more consistent contact.

PXG 2021 0211 Hybrids combine a confidence-inspiring head profile at address with a squared face design for exceptional ball speed and accuracy even on off-center hits.

