BENGALURU, India, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance University proudly launched three innovative undergraduate programmes in Public Policy, Public Administration, and Politics and Governance. These programmes, housed under the Centre of Excellence in Public Policy, Sustainability, and ESG Research, are meticulously designed to align with India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, encapsulated in the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' initiative. The launch event took place on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the Moot Court, Learning Centre, Alliance University, under the theme 'Forging the Way Ahead: Policy Making for Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Alliance University Launched Pioneering Undergraduate Programmes in Public Policy, Public Administration, and Politics and Governance

Programme Highlights:

-Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy: Majors include Economics, Climate Justice and Sustainability, ESG and Business Sustainability, and Social Policymaking.

-Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration: Majors include Business, Governance and Society, International Governance, Business Administration, and Disaster Management.

-Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance: Majors include Economics, Comparative Politics, Psychology and Elections, and Policy and Politics.

Each programme emphasizes a multidimensional approach to public policy problem-solving, integrating STEM and SHAPE (Social Sciences, Humanities, and the Arts for People and the Economy) disciplines to enhance problem-solving skills. Key disciplines such as leadership, psychology, sociology, and new-age courses are incorporated to provide a comprehensive understanding of the social, political, and cultural dimensions of policymaking.

The programmes are designed to foster critical thinking and address global challenges through a curriculum that includes contemporary courses on AI, Blockchain, Bitcoin, human rights, global challenges, climate change, SDG 2030, government policies, bureaucracy, and more.

The launch event was inaugurated by distinguished guests, Dr. Navneet Sharma, Director General, CUTS Institute for Regulation & Competition; Dr. Ashwin Mahesh, Founder & CEO, LVBL Accelerator; and Dr. Sairam Bhat, Professor of Law, National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. Dignitaries from Alliance University also graced the occasion.

Dr. V Shyam Kishore, Interim Dean, Alliance School of Law, delivered the welcome address, marking the launch as a significant milestone for Alliance University and highlighting its commitment to addressing global challenges through education and policy.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Abhay G Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor, emphasized India's growth as a developed nation and the importance of globalization at minimal cost, the expanded scope of societal and economic impact, and the significance of ESG reporting amidst climate change research. He underscored the university's dedication to community and campus through SDG-themed education and research.

Dr. Priestly Shan, Pro-Vice Chancellor Academics at Alliance University, discussed the multidisciplinary approach of the university, noting the publication of 382 top papers and the granting of six international patents. He announced the launch of the WIPO Green Call on sustainable areas and highlighted collaboration efforts between academicians, think tanks, and public policy leaders.

Dr. Mukul Saxena, Professor and Director of the Centre for PG and Legal Studies and the Centre of Excellence in Public Policy, Sustainability, and ESG Research, presented the curriculum's design aimed at future leaders dedicated to addressing climate change and promoting societal development. He emphasized the necessity of political and social reforms to prioritize education and sustainability.

The event concluded with a panel discussion on critical issues facing India's development, including environmental sustainability, technological innovation, and the digital divide. The panel featured insights from Dr. Navneet Sharma on policy implementation; Dr. Ashwin Mahesh on the roles of the state, market, and society; and Dr. Sairam Bhat on India's global contributions and education quality. Dr. Mukul Saxena advocated for a scientific approach to policy implementation and behavioral changes necessary for policy acceptance.

Alliance University aims to host a grand launch of the Centre of Excellence in Sustainability, Policy, and ESG Research in September 2024, further solidifying its commitment to rigorous, evidence-based scientific research in public policy, sustainability, and ESG.

About Alliance University

Established in 2010, Alliance University stands as South India's pioneering private institution, nestled in the vibrant city of Bengaluru, Karnataka. Recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the university is committed to fostering a community of lifelong learners and shaping global citizens.

In 2010, Alliance University became South India's first private university by Act No. 34. Subsequently, in 2012, the institution established the Alliance College of Engineering & Design and the Alliance School of Law. Notably, in 2014, the university conferred Honorary Doctorates to Nobel Laureate Mr. Kailash Satyarthi and Padma Bhushan Smt. Rajashree Birla. In 2016, Alliance University hosted its inaugural international alumni reunion in Dubai.

The accolades received over the years include the 2013 Excellence in Education Award for the Most Innovative University by The Economic Times and the 2015 Best Private University of the Year by ASSOCHAM. In 2020, the university secured a notable 39th rank among management institutions in the NIRF Rankings.Recent achievements from 2022 to 2023 include being ranked 238 in Southern Asia and 751–800 in QS Asia University Rankings. Alliance University also secured the 25th position in the Law category and the 87th position in the Management category in the NIRF Rankings.

Additionally, the university debuted TEDxAllianceUniversity, achieved a DIAMOND rating by QS I. GAUGE, hosted the inaugural Alliance ONE festival, and received the Times Business Awards 2023 for Excellence in Placement & Corporate Mentorship.

With 11+ Schools and Departments across 4 Faculty Groups, 300+ World-Class Faculty, and 570+ Recruiting Partners for 2023, Alliance University remains a dynamic hub for academic excellence. The institution is a founding member of PACT 2030 — an SDG initiative by QS India, offering 31+ Undergraduate Programs, 9+ Postgraduate Programs, and 7+ Doctoral Programs. The university emphasizes experiential learning, renowned faculty, and state-of-the-art facilities to provide a holistic educational experience.

The mission of Alliance University is to provide a dynamic, high-quality setting for teaching, research, and service, facilitating global collaboration and knowledge dissemination to transform lives through innovation and excellence in higher education. The university's clarion call is 'A World of Opportunities', reflecting its unwavering commitment to empowering individuals in both academic pursuits and personal growth.

