Alliance University to Host 'Alliance HR Conclave'

BANGALORE, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance University is hosting the 'Alliance HR Conclave-2019' themed 'Emerging Trends in Human Resource' on 27th September, 2019 at their Central Campus in Bangalore. The conclave would have top HR leaders across industry verticals share their views on a range of contemporary topics. This conclave aims at bringing together HR thought leaders to discuss, deliberate and disseminate information about contemporary HR practices, trends and processes that are redefining businesses and enabling economic growth.

Alliance University firmly believes in providing a platform for organized discussions on pertinent topics, by involving policy makers and change agents who have made a difference to their respective organizations and revolutionized industry practices. The global economic scenario is witnessing a pivotal shift in the way enterprises generate jobs and also in the way people contribute to these jobs. The trends indicate a massive change in patterns around gig economy, use of technology in human resources, artificial intelligence driven HR practices, competency and compensation. Alliance HR Conclave as an initiative, aims to address the above through expert sessions and panel discussions on topics that are relevant and would provide meaningful insights on 'people practices' at enterprises.

Few of the confirmed speakers for the conclave include: Major. Jacob Kurien, Director HR - Harman International (A Samsung Company); Ranjith TP, Recruitment Director APAC - Volvo Group; Praveen Kamath Kumbla, General Manager & HR Head for Global Delivery & Enablement - Wipro Limited; Vivek Jain, Executive VP & Head HR - Kotak Mahindra Bank; Alok Sheopurkar, Executive VP & Head HR - HDFC AMC Ltd.; Chandrasekhar Chenniappan, Senior Director HR - Virtusa; Divya Anand, Director HR - ClearTrip; Harjeet Khanduja, Vice President HR - Reliance Jio; Rohit Mittal, Head HR - Xerox; Winston A de Rosario, Head People & Culture - Quintype, Inc; Sumedha Pal, Director HR - Honeywell Technology Solutions; Sahil Nayar, Senior Associate Director HR, KPMG. Confirmations are also awaited from senior HR leaders from companies such as Accenture and Aon India to name a few.

The University invites all HR enthusiasts, practitioners and research scholars to participate in the event. Registrations for the event are open on: https://alliance.edu.in/Emerging-Trends-in-HR-2019/. The event is also listed on Eventbrite. Interested delegates could also register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alliance-hr-conclave-2019-tickets-72492582265

About Alliance:

Alliance University is a Private University established in Karnataka State by Act No.34 of year 2010 and is jointly recognized by University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi. | Website: www.alliance.edu.in

