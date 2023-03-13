Alliance University's Justice N. Santosh Hegde National Moot Court Competition Gains National Attention

BENGALURU, India, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance University's School of Law held the Justice N. Santosh Hegde National Moot Court Competition with registration from 38 teams and participation of more than 100 students representing 11 states. Mr. Abhay G. Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor and Dr. Anubha Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Alliance University along with Dr. Kiran D. Gardner, Dean, Alliance School of Law welcomed the participants to Alliance University on the first day. This was followed by an orientation session, researchers' test, draw of lots and memorial exchange for preliminary rounds.

Clockwise: Justice N. Santosh Hegde Delivering the Keynote during the Inaugural of the National Moot Court Competition; Justice Michael John D’Cunha (C) along with Ms. Roopa Doraswamy (R) and Dr. Mukul Saxena (L) judging the finals; Winners being awarded; and Participants along with volunteers of the Alliance University National Moot Court Competition after the event

The next day Justice N. Santosh Hegde, former Judge Supreme Court of India; former Solicitor General of India; and former Lokayukta, State of Karnataka inaugurated the event with an address where he stated that law is a wonderful profession financially and reputation-wise. He encouraged students to work for the cause of justice and towards the welfare of the society.

Fierce battles were fought during the preliminary rounds judged by Alliance School of Law Alumni and semi-final rounds were judged by Mr. Gaurav Sahay, Partner, Link Legal, Mr. Priyesh Sharma, Assistant Vice-President (Legal), Nucleus Office Parks, and members from academia. The final round of the competition was judged by Justice Michael John D'Cunha, former Judge Karnataka High Court; Ms. Roopa Doraswamy, Acting Legal Head at Microland and Co-founder at Flywork.io; and Dr. Mukul Saxena, Professor at Alliance School of Law.

All girls' dominated teams were at their best for the finals. They impressed the judges with their research, legal reasoning and oratory skills and left no stones unturned in their attempt to win the competition. During the valedictory, Justice D'Cunha praised the efforts and commitment of the finalists and was happy to state that the participants were well-prepared and legal profession will be in safe hands. School of Law, SASTRA Deemed University emerged as winner to bag the trophy and cash prize of Rs. 30,000/-. IFIM Law College was the runner-up and won a trophy and cash prize of Rs. 20,000/-. Individuals also won awards for Best Memorial, Best Researcher, and Best Speaker.

The event that witnessed intellectually stimulating discussions from participants across the country concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Shyam Kishore, Associate Dean, Alliance School of Law. All participants were thoroughly impressed by the way the competition was professionally hosted by Alliance University.

About Alliance University

