Allianz Partners appoints Jacob Fuest as Chief Markets Officer and Board Member

Jacob will focus on profitable growth of Allianz Partners business units across the globe and brings a strong leadership background

NEW DELHI and PARIS, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners, a world leader in insurance and assistance services, has announced the nomination of Jacob Fuest as its new Chief Markets Officer and Member of the Board of Management, effective January 1st 2024. In this role, Jacob will focus on steering Allianz Partners' business units across the globe to further accelerate profitable growth.

With 12 years of experience in the Allianz Group, Jacob most recently led the Business Division at Allianz SE for Western and Southern Europe, Allianz Partners, and Allianz Direct. He also served on the Board of Directors of multiple large Allianz entities and spearheaded large-scale transformation projects. Prior to this role, Jacob held a number of leadership positions at Allianz Partners including Head of Market Management and Innovation, CEO of Allianz Partners Germany, and Regional CEO for Northern, Central and Eastern Europe. Prior to Allianz, Jacob held strategic positions within the automotive industry.

Tomas Kunzmann, CEO of Allianz Partners, commented: "It is a pleasure to welcome such a high-performing leader as Jacob back to Allianz Partners. His longstanding leadership experience and knowledge of Allianz and the Allianz Partners business, combined with his innovative mindset, put him in an excellent position to drive our local business units forward. I am confident that Jacob will successfully elevate the strong growth of our business globally to the next level, for the benefit of our partners and customers."

Jacob Fuest, Chief Markets Officer at Allianz Partners, said: "I am thrilled to return to Allianz Partners and lead our markets around the world at this exciting moment of change and transformation. Allianz Partners is known as the growth engine of the Allianz Group, and I am excited about further accelerating this growth journey jointly with an excellent team in more than 75 countries."

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses, sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz brand. Present in over 75 countries, our 21,900 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 72.5 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.



