Amdavad 2030 Opens Doors to Global Business Opportunities

West Midlands Mayor Leads Strategic UK Delegation to Translate Sporting Ambition into Long-Term Economic Partnerships

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Gujarat's historic success in securing the Commonwealth Games 2030, India Global Forum (IGF), in partnership Government of Gujarat and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), will convene the inaugural Commonwealth Connect Forum on Monday 23 February 2026 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Ahmedabad.

The Forum is designed not as a ceremonial platform, but as a structured economic initiative - focused on converting global visibility into investment flows, trade corridors and institutional partnerships.

The Commonwealth Connect Forum will take place at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on 23 February 2026

The Forum anchors a high-level West Midlands delegation visit to India (22–23 February 2026) led by Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands.

The delegation includes senior representatives across:

Advanced manufacturing and precision engineering

Sports infrastructure design and venue delivery

Urban regeneration and master planning

Clean energy and green mobility

Financial and professional services

University-led research and skills partnerships

Participating organisations and ecosystem representatives include firms connected to the Birmingham 2022 delivery programme, advanced engineering SMEs from the West Midlands supply chain, innovation clusters linked to automotive electrification, sports-tech operators, and financial services institutions active in cross-border capital flows.

The visit spans Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru, structured around infrastructure delivery, capital mobilisation, AI and future skills, advanced manufacturing and financial market connectivity.

From Sporting Event to Economic Repositioning

Manoj Ladwa, Founder & Chairman, India Global Forum, said:

"This is not about hosting an event. It is about repositioning a state. When Ahmedabad hosts the Commonwealth Games, it is not simply building venues - it is recalibrating how global capital, investors and governments see Gujarat. Perception drives investment. Confidence drives capital."

He added:

"The Commonwealth is not a historical club. It is a growth network - 56 countries, 2.7 billion people, over $13 trillion in combined GDP, with nearly 60% of its population under 30. In a fragmented global order, trusted networks are assets.

Commonwealth Connect is about activating that network — and ensuring Gujarat converts spotlight into structured economic advantage."

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner, Banchhanidhi Pani IAS said:

"Ahmedabad's preparation for the Commonwealth Games 2030 is anchored in long-term urban transformation.

Our focus extends beyond sporting excellence to integrated infrastructure, sustainable mobility, civic modernisation and global partnerships.

Through collaboration with India Global Forum and the Smarter Regions Programme, we are positioning Ahmedabad not just as a host city, but as a globally competitive urban centre prepared to deliver enduring economic and social legacy."

Outward-Looking Gujarat: Diaspora as Strategy

The Forum builds on Gujarat's long-standing outward orientation.

For centuries, Gujarati entrepreneurs built commercial bridges across East Africa, the Gulf and the United Kingdom. Today, the Gujarat–West Midlands corridor remains one of the strongest diaspora-linked business bridges globally.

Commonwealth Connect reframes that history as strategy - turning trust networks into trade networks.

IGF Smarter Regions Programme

The Commonwealth Connect Forum forms part of IGF's Smarter Regions Programme, developed in partnership with ambitious states seeking to transition from domestic growth engines to globally competitive hubs.

The programme focuses on:

Smart urban infrastructure

Advanced manufacturing & resilient supply chains

Clean energy & climate innovation

Digital governance & public infrastructure

Skills mobility & diaspora integration

Through IGF's global footprint across the UK, UAE and US, the programme connects cities directly to institutional capital, sovereign funds and global industry leaders.

Structured Economic Engagement for West Midlands Delegation

Ahmedabad & Gandhinagar (22–23 February)

Strategic briefings with Government of Gujarat

Visit to GIFT City to explore financial services and fintech collaboration Sector discussions on advanced manufacturing, smart infrastructure and education

Civic reception hosted by AMC

Measurable Outcomes

Commonwealth Connect is designed to move from dialogue to delivery. Target outcomes include:

Gujarat-based brands expanding into Commonwealth markets

Global firms investing in Gujarat

Clean energy and fintech partnerships

Capital mobilisation across Commonwealth corridors

Strengthening South–South collaboration platforms

With Ahmedabad set to host the Commonwealth Games 2030, this initiative positions the Games not as an endpoint, but as a launchpad for long-term economic transformation.

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum tells the story of contemporary India and serves as the gateway for businesses and nations seeking to engage with India's growth story.

Through curated high-level forums, structured capital introductions and policy engagement platforms, IGF connects global leaders, institutional investors, policymakers and entrepreneurs across trusted corridors.