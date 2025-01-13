Ampace to Unveil E30P at Bharat Battery Show 2025

NEW DELHI, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a cutting-edge energy technology company, is dedicated to providing green energy solutions that deliver an unparalleled user experience, driving the world forward and enabling a better, more sustainable future. This time, Ampace is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product, the E30P, at the upcoming Bharat Battery Show 2025 (Hall 12A, Booth 3A). Designed specifically for E-motorcycle applications, the E30P represents a new era of performance and reliability, underscored by its core value: "Easy to Go."

About Ampace: A joint venture driving the future of green mobility

Ampace, a joint venture between CATL and ATL, is a technology pioneer committed to pushing the boundaries of new energy technology. The company is dedicated to achieving ultimate safety, innovation, and intelligent manufacturing. Since its inception, Ampace has been at the forefront of the micro-electric vehicles (MEV), Energy Storage Systems and High-Power Products industry. With its strong technological innovation capabilities and global reach, the company supports a wide range of electric vehicles, including motorcycles, bicycles, urban battery swaps, tricycles, and scooters.

Ampace's journey has always been driven by innovation and sustainability. With a local factory and supply chain network in India, the company is well-positioned to provide tailored energy solutions, ensuring both efficiency and reliability. At the core of Ampace's offerings lies its dedication to empowering the future of green mobility.

Introducing E30P: The Balance of Power and Reliability

The E30P battery cell is Ampace's latest breakthrough, designed to offer an unparalleled balance between performance and reliability. With a focus on durability, high capacity, and exceptional power output, the E30P meets the evolving needs of the e-motorcycle market, providing consistent energy and long cycle life for diverse applications.

Engineered for endurance, the E30P sets a new standard for lithium-ion battery cells by seamlessly combining advanced BP system and Ampace's proprietary technologies. This launch builds on the success of our Kun-Era series, reflecting Ampace's continued commitment to delivering transformative energy solutions.

Ampace invites industry professionals, partners, and enthusiasts to experience the future of e-mobility at the Bharat Battery Show. Visit its booth at Hall 12A, Booth 3A, from 19 to 21 January, and join the grand debut of the E30P at 3:00 PM on January 19. Let's explore how the E30P is redefining the possibilities of lithium-ion battery technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596355/image_5028391_22617636.jpg