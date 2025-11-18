ANSR launches 1Hub -- The World's First GCC SuperApp and Command & Control Center with ServiceNow

Always-On Autonomous Operations -- ServiceNow AI agents drive efficiency across HR, finance, and operational workflows round-the-clock, enabling organizations to scale across regions with consistent operations that adapt to local requirements without losing global integration.

Unified GCC Control Tower -- Centralized dashboards provide complete visibility and control over security, compliance, and operations across all global locations with real-time monitoring against industry best practice benchmarks.

Seamless Global-Local Integration -- Real-time intelligence connects global systems of record with local workflows, giving leaders immediate access to unified enterprise data for faster, smarter expansion decisions.

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSR, the global leader in building and scaling Global Capability Centers (GCCs), today announced the launch of 1Hub, the world's first AI-powered GCC command and control platform, developed in collaboration with ServiceNow to transform how enterprises establish, manage, and scale their global operations.

As enterprises seek to expand globally, they face a fundamental challenge: maintaining operational consistency and unified data across regions while configuring enterprise systems to suit local requirements, workflows, and operations. Purpose-built for the $50B+ GCC market, 1Hub combines ANSR's deep GCC expertise with ServiceNow's cutting-edge AI agent capabilities to enable truly global expansion without sacrificing local operational excellence. Backed by ServiceNow's strategic investment in ANSR through its $150M Ecosystem Ventures fund, 1Hub stands as a category-defining platform that has already onboarded over 10,000 users to deliver globally consistent yet locally compliant operations.

"AI is redefining how enterprises operate their GCCs. With 1Hub, we are delivering a single AI-powered command and control center that enables companies to be up and running in under 45 days, with complete global systems integration and local compliance readiness," said Vikram Ahuja, Co-founder and Managing Director, ANSR. "This is about giving enterprises the ability to seamlessly connect global systems of record with comprehensive GCC-specific workflows, while unlocking new levels of agility, governance, and employee experience from day one."

Powered by ServiceNow AI Agents, enterprise-grade governance, and real-time intelligence, 1Hub serves as the command and control platform for GCCs, providing a single command center to orchestrate all workflows from HR to finance to operations. ServiceNow AI agents drive efficiency across critical functions including employee onboarding, personalized L&D, automated expense management, procurement workflows, and HR and IT support responses. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing global systems of record while delivering comprehensive GCC-specific workflows that ensure local compliance and operational excellence. Organizations can establish fully integrated GCCs in under 45 days with complete global connectivity and local compliance readiness.

At the heart of 1Hub is the revolutionary GCC Control Tower—a centralized monitoring and management hub that tracks, manages, and monitors all GCC activities and key operational metrics in real-time. The Control Tower provides comprehensive oversight across all GCC functions, measuring performance against industry best practice benchmarks to ensure optimal operations, compliance adherence, and continuous improvement. This enables enterprises to maintain complete visibility and control over their global capability centers while ensuring they meet the highest standards of operational excellence.

"As organizations shift from experimenting with AI to operationalizing it at scale, the value of trusted, scalable platform partnerships is more important than ever," said Ganesh Lakshminarayanan - Managing Director & GVP, ServiceNow India. "ANSR's new app, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, works with customers to seamlessly integrate customizable agentic AI capabilities that bring data and workflows together to accelerate enterprise transformation. This partnership showcases what's possible when deep domain expertise meets a purpose-built platform for AI innovation at scale."

1Hub serves as the command and control hub for ANSR's 1Wrk platform, seamlessly connecting intelligence across every stage of the GCC lifecycle. It draws on Talent500 to deliver AI-powered market insights from a network of over two million professionals, leverages 1Recruit for predictive analytics that optimize hiring strategies, and uses 1Connect to provide real-time engagement data enabling proactive retention. Through its cross-platform learning capabilities, 1Hub continuously evolves, becoming smarter and more effective with every interaction ensuring enterprises have a truly adaptive and future-ready GCC operating model.

ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 175 GCCs established for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To know more www.ansr.com

