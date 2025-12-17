ANSR Named a Leader in Everest Group Global Capability Center (GCC) Setup Capabilities in India - PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Recognized for ANSR's expertise in supporting enterprises across the GCC journey in multiple ways, including setup, operations, transformation, and carve-outs.

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSR, the market leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers (GCCs), was named a Leader in Everest Group's Global Capability Center (GCC) Setup Capabilities in India – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. The recognition, for the second consecutive time, highlights ANSR's unmatched expertise in supporting enterprises across the GCC journey in multiple ways, including setup, operations, transformation, and carve-outs, which empower global enterprises to establish successful GCCs in India.

"ANSR continues to show maturity in enabling rapid GCC setups. Its GCC-as-a-Service model provides a standardized, fast-track approach to establishing centers, backed by deep expertise and integrated capabilities across the entire GCC setup value chain. These strengths have positioned ANSR as a Leader in Everest Group's Global Capability Center (GCC) Setup Capabilities in India PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025," said Akshay Mathur, Partner, Everest Group.

ANSR's recognition as a Leader reflects its continued commitment to enabling enterprises across the full GCC lifecycle. With a proven track record of supporting over 175 global brands in building and scaling GCCs in India, ANSR delivers tailored solutions aligned to evolving business needs, powered by its AI-enabled platforms that drive speed, scale, and operational excellence across the GCC journey.

"This consecutive recognition from Everest Group is a powerful validation of the work we are doing with global enterprises as they reimagine how and where their critical capabilities are built. GCCs have become central to the world's digital and AI-driven transformation, and India is at the heart of that shift. At ANSR, we are committed to helping our clients unlock this opportunity with speed, scale, and confidence, powered by our AI-enabled platforms and two decades of execution expertise. We look forward to continuing to shape the future of the GCC model alongside our customers," said Lalit Ahuja, Founder and CEO, ANSR.

ANSR's comprehensive GCC platform is built to support organizations at every stage of their GCC journey. From entity setup and talent acquisition to people consulting, HR services, payroll, workspace, infrastructure management, and legal compliance, ANSR provides end-to-end solutions. With a proven track record of launching over 175 GCCs, ANSR ensures seamless alignment of GCC operations with broader business objectives, positioning itself as the go-to partner for multinationals looking to leverage India's dynamic GCC ecosystem for global expansion. ANSR delivers these services through its AI-enabled platforms, guaranteeing predictable and successful GCC outcomes.

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 175 GCCs established for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams.

