ANSR Launches Healthcare GCC Accelerator Powered by Advanced AI Capabilities

New offering enables healthcare enterprises to build AI-enabled global capability centers by combining ANSR's GCC expertise with healthcare AI capabilities

BENGALURU, India, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSR, the world's leading Global Capability Center (GCC) solutions provider, today announced the launch of a new Healthcare GCC Accelerator Platform, designed to help healthcare enterprises build and scale AI-enabled capability centers with greater speed, confidence, and impact.

The Healthcare GCC Accelerator brings together ANSR's end-to-end GCC execution model with advanced healthcare AI capabilities from Optum. Through this collaboration, ANSR will leverage the Optum.ai technology and healthcare domain expertise to support its customers as they modernize operations, embed AI into core workflows, and build future-ready global teams.

Healthcare organizations are increasingly turning to GCCs as long-term engines for digital transformation and operational scale. At the same time, they face growing pressure to adopt AI responsibly across complex, highly regulated environments. ANSR's new accelerator is designed to address both needs, pairing proven GCC delivery with AI capabilities that are already deployed at scale across healthcare.

Seventy percent of leading global enterprises now rely on GCCs as the primary engine for their AI efforts. ANSR Research shows that AI-related hiring across GCCs has increased 131% year-to-date, highlighting a clear move toward building dedicated internal AI teams rather than depending on fragmented vendor models. Healthcare enterprises are at the forefront of this shift, driven by the scale of the opportunity: global healthcare spending is approaching $10 trillion, and AI-enabled operations in revenue cycle management, prior authorization, and clinical workflows are delivering measurable returns for early movers.

"Healthcare enterprises need more than a technology platform or an operational playbook. They need both, fully integrated and built for scale. This accelerator allows us to embed Optum.ai capabilities within the GCC model, supported by technology that has been tested in real healthcare environments. By working with Optum, we can help our customers adopt AI with greater confidence and deliver measurable results faster," said Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder, ANSR.

"ANSR brings deep expertise in building and operating global capability centers, and we are pleased to support their customers with Optum.ai technology designed for real-world healthcare environments," said Harish Gudi, Chief Information Officer, Optum Technology, India. "By leveraging our AI capabilities within ANSR's GCC model, healthcare organizations can modernize operations, apply AI responsibly, and scale impact across their global teams."

ANSR will deliver a unified model, supported by Optum.ai capabilities:

AI-native GCC design and setup: End-to-end GCC establishment spanning strategy, site selection, operational build-out, talent, and technology integration, with AI-readiness built in from day one through workforce planning, role design, and governance.

End-to-end GCC establishment spanning strategy, site selection, operational build-out, talent, and technology integration, with AI-readiness built in from day one through workforce planning, role design, and governance. Domain and workforce capability building: Structured, role-based pathways to build healthcare domain expertise, paired with tiered AI literacy programs that help teams at all levels adopt and scale AI effectively and responsibly.

Structured, role-based pathways to build healthcare domain expertise, paired with tiered AI literacy programs that help teams at all levels adopt and scale AI effectively and responsibly. AI-led transformation at scale: Based on ANSR's experience supporting enterprise AI transformation, purpose-built AI platforms can drive 20–25% efficiency gains in early stages and up to 50–60% as capabilities mature. This often includes 35+ automated workflows and a pipeline of 50–75 new AI use cases annually.

Based on ANSR's experience supporting enterprise AI transformation, purpose-built AI platforms can drive 20–25% efficiency gains in early stages and up to 50–60% as capabilities mature. This often includes 35+ automated workflows and a pipeline of 50–75 new AI use cases annually. AI Centers of Excellence (CoEs): Rapid setup of AI CoEs with governance frameworks, sandbox environments, and pre-built assets, supported by experienced teams and flexible delivery models to accelerate adoption and scale.

The Healthcare GCC Accelerator supports organizations at any stage of their GCC journey, from establishing a first center to transforming a scaling existing operations. Engagements follow a structured model that includes GCC strategy and design, build and launch, and continuous optimizations, with AI embedded as an enabler throughout.

The accelerator is available immediately to healthcare enterprises globally. Commercial terms and engagement models will be defined in subsequent definitive agreements between ANSR and its customers.

About ANSR

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 200 GCCs established for more than 100 Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs in India, Eastern Europe, and Southeast Asia, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. As pioneers of the GCC as a Service (GaaS) model and creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With over a decade of experience and a team of seasoned GCC experts, ANSR delivers predictable outcomes that enable enterprises to gain competitive advantage through their global capability centers. To know more www.ansr.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825813/ANSR_Logo.jpg