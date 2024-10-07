ANSR to Support Launch of Marriott Tech Accelerator, a Global Capability Center in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSR, the market leader in developing strategic Global Capability Centers (GCCs), will support Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR, "Marriott"), to establish the Marriott Tech Accelerator in Hyderabad. As Marriott's first GCC, this initiative aims to leverage Hyderabad's rich talent pool to strengthen the company's tech infrastructure, engineering capacity, next-gen solutions, and security capabilities across its global operations in 141 countries and territories.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Marriott International to launch the Marriott Tech Accelerator in Hyderabad, in support of Marriott's technology transformation and innovation agenda," said Lalit Ahuja, Founder & CEO, ANSR. "We believe that attracting top global talent and creating an environment that fosters ownership and agility is essential to build next-gen capabilities. Hyderabad's vibrant tech ecosystem and its deep pool of skilled professionals present an ideal opportunity to expand Marriott's tech footprint with a world-class innovation hub."

ANSR's tech-driven, enterprise-ready solutions include advisory, talent, workspace, and people & business operations. ANSR delivers these services through its unique GCC SuperApp, ensuring predictable and successful GCC outcomes.

"We have chosen to establish the Marriott Tech Accelerator in Hyderabad, India because of its world-class talent and strong reputation as a major IT hub," said Drew Pinto, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue & Technology Officer, Marriott International. "We appreciate the close collaboration with ANSR as well as the Telangana government on this project and look forward to expanding our best-in-class technology workforce."

About ANSR

ANSR, an Accel and Accenture portfolio company, is the global leader in helping organizations build, manage, and scale high-performing teams through Global Capability Centers (GCCs). ANSR's tech-driven, full-stack platform offers a suite of AI-powered products and solutions, designed to streamline every aspect of the GCC lifecycle. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, ANSR delivers end-to-end solutions spanning advisory, talent acquisition, workspace design & management, and business operations. Trusted by leading global brands, ANSR has successfully established over 135 GCCs, comprising 180k professionals, with more than $2 billion in investments across 12 million square feet of workspace. Visit ansr.com for more information.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524360/ANSR_Logo.jpg