Application deadline for ICFAI Business School is on April 3, 2024, for 8 IBS campuses across India

HYDERABAD, India, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Admissions are open for IBS campuses in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Dehradun, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune. However, admissions for IBS Hyderabad are currently closed. The upcoming selection process is set to take place on April 06 and 07, 2024, at IBS Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Dehradun, Jaipur, and the IBS Head Office in Hyderabad. IBS Kolkata will conduct its selection process slightly later, on April 07 and 08, 2024.

Aspirants who are yet to apply can directly do so, online, before April 3, 2024, using scores from various national or state-level management tests from 2021 onwards or upcoming test admit cards scheduled before May 2024. The online application portal can be accessed through this link: IBS Online Application Portal. Those who have already applied have received email invitations detailing the selection process date and venue.

All the candidates who have already applied recently or before Feb 1, 2024 have received an email invitation mentioning the selection process date and venue to attend.

The selection process comprises Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

With over 25 years of excellence, ICFAI Business School (IBS) stands out for providing top-tier management career opportunities. In 2023, over 94% of students across all campuses were successfully placed, Placement details available on the official website.

Boasting a network of 500+ companies, predominantly from banking, financial, consulting, IT services, and manufacturing sectors, IBS ensures extensive industry connections. Moreover, its 66,000+ alumni, with 10% occupying global positions, attest to the institution's global reach and impact.

IBS' MBA/PGPM curriculum stands out for its case-based teaching, 14-week internships, elective choices, and industry certifications from Bloomberg and SAP labs, ensuring relevance in contemporary management education. For those seeking more information or assistance, visit ibsindia.org.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) offers a range of programs, including the flagship 2-year full-time MBA program at select campuses and the 2-year full-time PGPM at others. Admission requirements include a graduation degree with 50% or more marks with English as the medium of instruction, with provisions for English proficiency tests for non-English medium graduates.

Secure a future in management by embarking on an admission journey at ICFAI Business School today.

For more information please contact the respective information offices in your city using the link https://ibsindia.org/contact-us/ or reach directly on toll-free: 1800 425 55 66 77.

IBS Admission Office

Plot No. 65, Nagarjuna Hills

Punjagutta, Hyderabad - 500082

Telangana

Ph: 040 - 23440963 (5 lines)

E-mail: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/IBS_Logo.jpg