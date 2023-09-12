AQUATECH AND DATAVOLT SIGN MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING AGREEMENT FOR WATER COOLING AND RECYCLING TECHNOLOGY COOPERATION AND SERVICES

PUNE, India, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquatech Systems Asia Pvt. Ltd. of Pune, India, and DataVolt Information Technology Company (DataVolt) of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for water cooling and recycling technology cooperation and services. This collaboration was formalized immediately following the G20 Summit held in New Delhi, India, as part of an initiative to strengthen bonds between India and Saudi Arabia.

Under this MOU, Aquatech and DataVolt are embarking on a strategic alliance to design, construct, and operate state-of-the-art sustainable data centers. These data centers will be equipped with highly efficient cooling systems tailored to the evolving demands of modern computing technology while striving to minimize total carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions. Both parties are deeply committed to advancing cooling techniques and water reuse, integrating sustainable cooling solutions that capitalize on their combined experience.

Aquatech is a global leader in water and process cooling solutions for data centers and brings its vast experience to the table to support this groundbreaking work with DataVolt. Together, Aquatech and DataVolt will bring unmatched expertise to help the world's largest cloud companies operate with the lowest carbon footprint and achieve new levels of sustainability and efficiency.

"Through this MOU, we are advancing cutting-edge technology and fostering stronger ties between India and Saudi Arabia," said Venkee Sharma, Executive Chairman at Aquatech. "Together, we will redefine the standards for data center sustainability and innovation, setting a benchmark for the industry."

DataVolt is developing and operating future-ready, innovative, and environmentally conscious data centers for a connected world. As part of the Vision Invest group, DataVolt has ample expertise in developing and operating renewable power, cooling, and water treatment and reusage critical infrastructure. DataVolt integrates advanced technologies and sustainable practices in its data centers, ensuring efficient cooling operations while preserving precious water resources.

"Through this strategic alliance with Aquatech, DataVolt is poised to revolutionize the data center industry. We are dedicated to pioneering sustainable solutions that not only drive efficiency but also prioritize environmental stewardship," said Rajit Nanda, CEO at DataVolt.

Together, the companies are dedicated to integrating advanced technology and sustainable practices to deliver efficient cooling operations while safeguarding our invaluable water resources.

About Aquatech

At Aquatech, we tackle the challenges of water scarcity and complexity by leveraging technology, expertise, and financing to deliver comprehensive solutions that reduce carbon and recycled water footprint. As a leading global provider of water and process technology solutions, we help the world's most recognized companies achieve their sustainability and operational goals by implementing innovative approaches for water reuse, desalination, minimal and zero liquid discharge, and critical minerals recovery. Our work catalyzes the transition toward a more sustainable future and showcases our commitment to addressing water's role in climate adaptation. Learn more at www.aquatech.com/.

About DataVolt

With a presence spanning Riyadh, Dubai, Johannesburg and California, DataVolt is the trusted partner in developing and operating future-ready, innovative, environmentally conscious data centers for a connected world. DataVolt is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vision Invest, a leading Saudi Arabian development and investment holding company in critical infrastructure projects at the forefront of Public and Private Sector Partnerships in Saudi Arabia, regionally and globally. Vision Invest group has developed and owns and operates over USD 95 billion worth of critical infrastructure assets, including in renewable power generation, seawater desalination, green hydrogen, cooling and water treatment and reusage. Learn more at https://data-volt.com/.

