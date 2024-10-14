Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan's D'YAVOL Debuts at London Cocktail Week Ahead of UK Expansion

The global luxury collective marks its UK debut with an exclusive preview, partnering with London's iconic Shanghai Bar at Hutong to present its signature creation – the Silkroad Martini

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D'YAVOL, the global luxury collective, has made a striking debut at London Cocktail Week (LCW), offering an exclusive preview of its luxury spirits, showcasing the award-winning D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka. Collaborating with Hutong's renowned Shanghai Bar at The Shard, D'YAVOL is unveiling its signature cocktail for the festival: the Silkroad Martini.

Silkroad Martini by D'YAVOL x Hutong at London Cocktail Week

London Cocktail Week is the world's leading celebration of cocktail culture. The 11-day festival, taking place between October 3 – 13, transforms the city into a hub of mixology innovation, featuring signature creations from London's finest bars, immersive pop-ups, and global bar takeovers. With special events, masterclasses, and curated cocktail tours, LCW offers enthusiasts the chance to explore the city's vibrant bar scene. As D'YAVOL's first major UK showcase, this collaboration offers a small taste of things to come from the brand ahead of its full-scale UK launch, following its successful expansion into Australia, India, and UAE.

The Signature Cocktail: Silkroad Martini featuring D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka

Created in partnership with Shanghai Bar, the Silkroad Martini is a sophisticated cocktail with D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka with Scotch, Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth, Elderflower Syrup, Star Anise, and Fresh Rosemary. The vodka's smooth and lingering sweet undertones shine through, delivering a drink that perfectly aligns with the craftsmanship of London Cocktail Week.

Bunty Singh, Co-Founder of D'YAVOL, says, "We are thrilled to have the Silkroad Martini with D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka featured at Hutong's esteemed Shanghai Bar for London Cocktail Week. It's a privilege to introduce our brand to London in collaboration with such an iconic venue. As we prepare for our larger UK launch, this moment marks an exciting beginning for D'YAVOL in this market."

Award-Winning Craftsmanship

D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka, originating from Poland and made from 100% winter wheat, has already garnered global recognition. It is one of the few vodkas in the world to undergo black pearl filtration – a process that results in a velvety smooth finish that has earned it accolades such as Gold at The Vodka Masters 2024, Gold at the International Wine and Spirits Awards (IWSA) 2024 and Double Gold at the Singapore World Spirits Competition (SWSC). The presence at LCW is set to further solidify D'YAVOL's standing as a luxury spirit on the international stage.

About D'YAVOL :

D'YAVOL, a brand of SLAB Ventures, was founded by Shah Rukh Khan, Leti Blagoeva, Aryan Khan and Bunty Singh to provide a springboard for their idea of bringing a luxury lifestyle collective to the world. SLAB Ventures is a privately owned and independent entity prioritizing craftsmanship, artisanship, and small-batch production. Having devoted several years to developing winning product propositions and an authentically engaging brand concept, the business is now successfully operating across key consumer goods verticals and targeted international markets. Based in The Netherlands, the company has strategic partnerships with leading industry outfits worldwide. Explore more on www.dyavol.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529769/Silkroad_Martini.jpg