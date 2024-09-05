Aryan Khan's D'YAVOL Vodka Wins Back-to-Back Gold Medals, from Spain to Singapore

D'YAVOL continues its unbroken award streak with more gold medals

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D'YAVOL, the global luxury collective co-founded by Aryan Khan, has achieved three consecutive gold medals for its Single Estate Vodka. This sipping vodka won a Double Gold at the Singapore World Spirits Competition (SWSC) 2024 as well as Gold at the prestigious International Wine and Spirits Awards (IWSA) 2024 and the Asia International Spirits Competition (AISC) 2024.

D’YAVOL Single Estate Vodka (PRNewsfoto/D’YAVOL)

D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka was the first product to be launched by the brand last year. It is distilled in Poland from 100% winter wheat and is the only vodka in the world to be filtered through genuine black pearls from Tahiti. This vodka stands out with its smoothness, and enhanced mouthfeel, and a lingering tinge of sweetness. As a single estate vodka, each hand-selected ingredient is sourced from the pristine land surrounding the distillery, reflecting a strong commitment to the grain-to-glass ethos. D'YAVOL Single Estate Vodka is currently available in India, Australia and the UAE and is soon to launch in other global markets.

Shah Rukh Khan, Co-Founder, D'YAVOL, says, "Singapore has established itself as a proving ground for exceptional spirits, and we are all proud that D'YAVOL has been recognised by such a prestigious platform. This is an exciting time for the brand, and we're just getting started."

The SWSC is a part of the renowned Tasting Alliance Competitions held across the world, and the Singapore series commenced in 2019. This is a highly respected event in the global spirits industry, curating the best wines, beers, and spirits worldwide. The sixth edition of AISC was also held in Singapore this year and was judged by highly qualified trade buyers. The IWSA is organised and developed by Catavinum in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. It is known for its rigorous judging process, and this year's edition received entries from over 2,300 spirits worldwide.

Aryan Khan, Co-Founder, D'YAVOL, says, "I'm especially happy to see our vodka awarded a double gold medal in Singapore, which stands testament to the exceptional product we have. My partners and I put a lot of work into developing a liquid that elevates the experience for consumers and stands out with its unrivalled smoothness and superior quality."

These accolades mark a continued triumph for D'YAVOL spirits, with the entire portfolio receiving consecutive gold medals at numerous international competitions. In addition to the Single Estate Vodka winning Double Gold and Gold medals at the SWSC, IWSA and AISC respectively, its two Scotch whiskies, INCEPTION and VORTEX, have also been awarded Gold medals at the IWSA, AISC and International Spirits Challenge (ISC).

About D'YAVOL :

D'YAVOL, a brand of SLAB Ventures, was founded by Shah Rukh Khan, Leti Blagoeva, Aryan Khan and Bunty Singh to provide a springboard for their idea of bringing a luxury lifestyle collective to the world. SLAB Ventures is a privately owned and independent entity prioritizing craftsmanship, artisanship, and small-batch production. Having devoted several years to developing winning product propositions and an authentically engaging brand concept, the business is now successfully operating across key consumer goods verticals and targeted international markets. Based in The Netherlands, the company has strategic partnerships with leading industry outfits worldwide. Explore more on www.dyavol.com.

