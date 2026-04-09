Ascendion has been named a Market Leader in HFS Research's Horizons: Agentic Services, 2026 report.

Ascendion's client impact – innovation velocity, capital unlock, and risk management – demonstrates the potential value available when agentic AI is correctly combined with a modern AI-native methodology and trained engineers.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendion, an AI-native leader in software engineering impact, has been named a Market Leader in the HFS Horizons: Agentic Services, 2026 report, published by HFS Research.

Ascendion Named a Market Leader for Agentic Services by HFS Research

HFS Research, a globally recognized authority on technology and services, evaluated 36 providers on their ability to drive impact from agentic AI by delivering meaningful innovation and business value at scale. Ascendion distinguished itself through its integrated Engineering to the Power of AI (EngineeringAI) methodology, which includes ecosystem partnerships, their AAVA™ agentic platform aligned to engineering workflows, physical AI studios for client co-creation, and a growing library of reusable agents.

"We are honored once again to be recognized by HFS for what we have built as an AI-native software engineering company," said Paul Roehrig, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer of Ascendion. "Thousands of AI agents in the hands of disciplined engineers are delivering meaningful outcomes for business leaders who trust us to get this right. Our Engineering to the Power of AI method is changing how businesses operate at a fundamental level. As we grow, we're changing what's possible for how we work and live."

Ascendion demonstrated its ability to modernize legacy systems, accelerate the software development lifecycle (SDLC), align AI agents to standardized engineering processes, humans-at-the-wheel orchestration, and scale delivery with 100% internal platform adoption.

The recognition is grounded in outcomes that redefine enterprise AI delivery. Ascendion showcased how their engineers, working with AAVA, reduced client test effort and modernized 700,000 lines of 40-year-old code for a U.S. wealth management platform in 18 months at 45% lower cost. For a top five global bank, they delivered $300M in annual savings while improving service quality for more than 10 million customers. For a U.S. healthcare payer, they launched a platform serving one million people with zero failures, and significantly lower cost. And in one of the largest agentic AI implementations so far, Ascendion freed engineers to focus on innovation while accelerating time-to-market by 40%, and unlocked more than $500M in capital. These are not pilots. These are production outcomes, at scale, with real accountability, delivered for some of the most demanding enterprises in the world.

HFS research findings show that productivity is a top AI priority for 74% of enterprises, so the pressure to move from pilots to scaled production has never been greater. Ascendion's platform-led approach and trained engineering workforce are meeting that demand by turning agentic AI from a promising concept into a repeatable, scalable capability.

"Ascendion stands out for its early and consistent commitment to applying AI, now combining its agentic engineering platform AAVA with product-led engineering mindset to accelerate legacy modernization, streamline software development, and deliver measurable transformation outcomes." said David Cushman, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research.

As global enterprises accelerate from AI experimentation to transformation at scale, Ascendion continues to expand its agentic engineering capabilities by combining platform IP, specialized AI studios, and a trained global workforce to drive outcomes that build durable competitive advantage across banking, healthcare, retail, and beyond.

To download the report please visit Ascendion Named a Market Leader in HFS Horizons: Agentic Services, 2026 | Ascendion

About HFS

HFS Research is a leading research and advisory authority on enterprise transformation, serving Fortune 500 companies with fearless insights and actionable strategies. With unparalleled access to Global 2000 executives and deep expertise in AI, automation, and digital business models, HFS empowers organizations to make confident decisions that create sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.hfsresearch.com.

About Ascendion

Ascendion is an AI-native software engineering disruptor helping businesses innovate faster, smarter, and with greater impact. We partner with enterprise clients across North America, the UK, Europe, and APAC to solve complex challenges in data, experience design, software product engineering, and workforce transformation. Powered by expert engineers, thousands of AI agents, and our Engineering to the Power of AI (EngineeringAI) method, we deliver measurable outcomes that build trust, unlock value, and accelerate growth. Learn more at ascendion.com.

Engineering to the Power of AI™, AAVA™, EngineeringAI, Engineering to Elevate Life™, Enterprise PlatformsAI, Data & InsightsAI, ExperienceAI, GCCAI, OperationsAI, Platform EngineeringAI, ProductAI, and Quality EngineeringAI are trademarks or service marks of Ascendion®. AAVA™ is pending registration. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

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