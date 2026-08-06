Asia Hospitality Sector Poised for Accelerated Investment, Says Questex's International Hospitality Investment Forum Asia

Regional market strengthens as investors and operators embrace resilient growth strategies

HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's hospitality sector is entering a new phase of investment activity as domestic consumption recovers and regional travel continues to strengthen, says Questex's International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) Asia.

Investor Survey Points to Rising APAC Confidence

According to new research by Questex's Hospitality Investor, the editorial intelligence platform focused exclusively on the hospitality capital markets, investor confidence in Asia Pacific hospitality is strengthening. The survey found that 80% of respondents expect hospitality investment activity across the region to increase significantly over the next 12 months, providing a clear indicator of renewed capital momentum.

That positive outlook is reflected in where investors are focusing their attention. Japan and Southeast Asia ranked joint first as the most attractive hospitality investment destinations in Asia Pacific, followed by Thailand; IHIF Asia's dedicated Nippon Track will convene senior decision-makers to explore Japan's hospitality market and outbound investment opportunities.

The research also points to a more disciplined approach to value creation. Lifestyle and experiential hospitality took the majority of the vote, followed by operational efficiency and acquiring undervalued or distressed assets, underlining investor focus on differentiated concepts, performance improvement and value-led opportunities.

Demand-side fundamentals remain central to that outlook, with regional, intra-Asia travellers identified as the strongest driver of hospitality demand growth across Asia Pacific.

"The recovery of domestic hospitality demand and the continued resurgence of regional travel are creating a compelling environment for investment across Asia," said IB Saravanan, Vice President, Questex Asia. "While geopolitical and market complexities remain important considerations, the sector's ability to adapt through asset repositioning, operational innovation and capital diversification is opening up significant opportunities for growth."

The Industry Gathers in Hong Kong to Explore What's Next for Asia Hospitality

IHIF Asia will take place 16-18 September 2026 at Regent, Hong Kong, bringing together more than 500 investors, owners, operators, developers and hospitality brands to explore the region's next phase of growth.

Register to attend IHIF Asia here.

For media registration, contact Meryl Franzman at [email protected].

About Questex

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Media Contact

Meryl Franzman

IHIF Asia

[email protected]